Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Belaid KABIS
Ajouter
Belaid KABIS
CASABLANCA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
polyvalent .sérieux
Entreprises
step sarl
- Chef magasinier
2014 - maintenant
AC NIELSEN
- Superviseur
2014 - 2014
salut .suis pacifique végétarien .romantique
DESIGN SOUSS
- Commercial
2013 - 2014
vente .pose .valorisation
STE MYMB
- Conducteur travaux
2012 - 2013
* direction .gestion .vente commerciale ;
STE MEGA. TRAIT
- Responsable des ressources humaines
2009 - 2011
* commande
* orientation etc ;
STE IBK travaux
- GERANT
2004 - 2009
* soutrraitence
* génie civil et bâtiment
* divers services ;
Hotel AL MOGGAR
- RESPONSABLE service entretien
1998 - 2003
* entretien
* service achat
* rénovation ;
Hotel ATLANTIC PALACE
- Responsable production
1995 - 1998
* //en cours de construction// ;
STE EGB
- Magasinier et service achat
1993 - 1995
Formations
EFFET (Agadir)
Agadir
1992 - 1993
gestion
Année Universitaire (Agadir)
Agadir
1991 - 1992
BG
Université Ibn Zohr, Faculté Des Sciences, Agadir (Agadir)
Agadir
1989 - 1993
Licence physique
Lycée Ibn Khaldoune (Safi)
Safi
1988 - 1991
baccalauréat sciences
Réseau
Abdelmajid BENYAHIA
Abderrahim EL MAAROUFI
Abderrahim FAHIM
Abdessamad OUBASSAN
Adnane BAYAHYA
Gérard SCHREPFER
Ismail ELBATTAHE
Jerome BLOT
Reda BENSLIM
Younes ELQARS