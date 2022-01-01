Menu

Belaid KABIS

CASABLANCA

Mes compétences :
polyvalent .sérieux

Entreprises

  • step sarl - Chef magasinier

    2014 - maintenant

  • AC NIELSEN - Superviseur

    2014 - 2014 salut .suis pacifique végétarien .romantique

  • DESIGN SOUSS - Commercial

    2013 - 2014 vente .pose .valorisation

  • STE MYMB - Conducteur travaux

    2012 - 2013 * direction .gestion .vente commerciale ;

  • STE MEGA. TRAIT - Responsable des ressources humaines

    2009 - 2011 * commande
    * orientation etc ;

  • STE IBK travaux - GERANT

    2004 - 2009 * soutrraitence
    * génie civil et bâtiment
    * divers services ;

  • Hotel AL MOGGAR - RESPONSABLE service entretien

    1998 - 2003 * entretien
    * service achat
    * rénovation ;

  • Hotel ATLANTIC PALACE - Responsable production

    1995 - 1998 * //en cours de construction// ;

  • STE EGB - Magasinier et service achat

    1993 - 1995

Formations

  • EFFET (Agadir)

    Agadir 1992 - 1993 gestion

  • Année Universitaire (Agadir)

    Agadir 1991 - 1992 BG

  • Université Ibn Zohr, Faculté Des Sciences, Agadir (Agadir)

    Agadir 1989 - 1993 Licence physique

  • Lycée Ibn Khaldoune (Safi)

    Safi 1988 - 1991 baccalauréat sciences

