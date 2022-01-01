Menu

Belgacem AHMED

GAFSA

En résumé

Your Solutions Ltd. is a company based in Tunisia. Your Solutions Ltd. has been in the field of trading since three years and specialized in all kinds of trading transactions.

Your Solutions Ltd. assures its customers 3 main services: Negotiation, Intermediary and Sales and purchase assistance.

Your Solutions Ltd. team have a wide range of products including the food and bevarages, solar panels, metals, natural gas and oil and craft products.

Mes compétences :
Relations internationales
Étude de marché
Marketing
Analyser écouter réfléchir agir
Marketing stratégique

Entreprises

  • UR-SOLUTIONS - Manager

    2013 - maintenant Bonne Experience

  • univers.phenix - Directeur technique

    2009 - 2013 une bonne experience en import export
    indonisia ;malysia;dubai;senegale

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau