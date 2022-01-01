Belgacem AHMED

Your Solutions Ltd. is a company based in Tunisia. Your Solutions Ltd. has been in the field of trading since three years and specialized in all kinds of trading transactions.



Your Solutions Ltd. assures its customers 3 main services: Negotiation, Intermediary and Sales and purchase assistance.



Your Solutions Ltd. team have a wide range of products including the food and bevarages, solar panels, metals, natural gas and oil and craft products.



Mes compétences :

Relations internationales

Étude de marché

Marketing

Analyser écouter réfléchir agir

Marketing stratégique