Ben Rbeh HOUSSEM

I have spent the past four years working as an COIL TUBING OPERATOR and i realise that it's my dream job, the thing that I like ,it's that I met a lot of peoples and I have a new experience that will help me a lot in my life, also that there always something new to learn, I now wish to extend my experience and my know-how to leading into the best. Im a dedicated coil operator since two years and 8 months. I have had one year and half since i became N2/Fluid pumper, two Frac jobs first one location in Shell Miskar Offshore & other Onshore desert.Almost three years without accident or moving violations. I bring a positive attitude into the workplace, and maintain respect for senior and experienced personnel.