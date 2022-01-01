Retail
Ben Saad A MAJID
Ben Saad A MAJID
STUTTGART
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Artiste
Sculpture
Painting . Poetry
Entreprises
Maxivisual
- Art Directeur and Stop Motion Producer
maintenant
Maxivisual
- Stop motion Prductions ,Puppeteer ,Painter
2011
-Conceptions,constractions and Directing .
Maxivisual
- Directer
2000 - maintenant
Zirkus Minimus , Creating and directing
Achievements : Designed and constucted , Masks for Santana , San francisco - Gratiful dead and Bob Delon
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdelhamid ELGHOUL
Alain PERSOUYRE
Christelle OTTAVIANO
Corinne LAMOINE*
Dominique DELCOURT
Jacques COURAULT
Loïc BUGNON
Olivier AMBLARD
Philippe BONNAIRE