Ben TAIT

VALENCIA

En résumé

Positive-minded ambitious trilingual in French English and Spanish I am an International Business post graduate masters looking for a challenging job opportunity.

Throughout my academic career I have followed courses such as Inter-cultural Studies; Marketing; Business Management; Sales Export and logistics. I have also had the opportunity successfully accomplish four professional experiences in which I was able to gain experience in fields such as for example : Business Development; Negotiation; Sales; Customer Relationship Management and Digital Marketing.

My friends describe me as outgoing; charismatic and determined which can be essential qualities when communicating with clients. I have also experienced working in a group in which I was an hard-working and valuable asset.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Schedule planning
Microsoft Office
Import/Export
Human Ressouces Management

Entreprises

  • BigTranslation - Business Development Intern

    2016 - 2016 During this internship my main objective was to develop the French market but I was also able to develop other markets for instance the Dutch market. Every day I was in contact with customers from all over Europe. This internship therefore allowed me to develop my communication skills and put to use my languages in a professional environment. I was also able to learn about Digital marketing and SEO referencing. I was able to familiarize myself with software such as Google Adwords or Google Keyword planner.

  • LAST NIGHT OF FREEDOM - Commercial

    2015 - 2015 For my 3rd Internship, I decided to experience a British approach of working in a company. This internship was extremely helpful to me, as I was given responsibilities and resources when accomplishing my tasks. Being bilingual allowed me to develop the French market and obtain partnerships with French Hotels, restaurants etc...

  • GROUPE PHILIPPE BOULOUX - Employé service Import

    L'UNION 2014 - 2014

  • Clair de Terre - Stage

    Albi 2014 - 2014 Lors de ce stage, j'ai eu l'opportunité de réaliser des missions de traduction, de prospection, de suivi de chaine documentaire ( logistique à l'international )

  • Seasonal summer job at Teddy Smith - Logistics Employee

    (Incoterms; Schedule planning; Administrative tasks)
  • Germans Barri S.L - Stagiaire commercial

    2013 - 2013 Lors de ce stage de prospection j'ai eu l'opportunité de réaliser des tâches administratives tel que la création de bases de données sur un fichier Excel, des activités de traduction ou j'ai traduis le site internet espagnol de l'entreprise en anglais puis en français. FInalament j'ai effectué des activités de prospection où j'ai pu rencontrer et communiquer avec des prospects, italiens, espagnols, et lituaniens.

Formations

