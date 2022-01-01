Positive-minded ambitious trilingual in French English and Spanish I am an International Business post graduate masters looking for a challenging job opportunity.



Throughout my academic career I have followed courses such as Inter-cultural Studies; Marketing; Business Management; Sales Export and logistics. I have also had the opportunity successfully accomplish four professional experiences in which I was able to gain experience in fields such as for example : Business Development; Negotiation; Sales; Customer Relationship Management and Digital Marketing.



My friends describe me as outgoing; charismatic and determined which can be essential qualities when communicating with clients. I have also experienced working in a group in which I was an hard-working and valuable asset.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Schedule planning

Microsoft Office

Import/Export

Human Ressouces Management