Ben Yahia HASSEN

  • DOCAPOSTE APPLICAM
  • .Net Developer

Tunis

En résumé

Thank you for taking time to read a profil of an enthusiastic young engineer with diverse IT skills acquired from a rich professional and educational experiences even in the international level. My background in IT and relevant coursework helped me developing numerous skills, as well as an understanding of common issues of the computer systems. This will surely help me to work in a team with impressive implementation of ideas and analysis needed to carry out the responsibilities. Finally, I hope that my skills may coincide with your expectation.

Entreprises

  • DOCAPOSTE APPLICAM - .Net Developer

    Informatique | Tunis 2020 - maintenant Developing new features, designing the conceptual Models, participating in an evolutionary maintenance and implementing unit tests on an application which manages all the subsidy systems for students in France.
    Tools: C# – Gitlab c JAVASCRIPT – XUNIT – PL/SQL DEVELOPER – VS – ASP.net MVC5 – EF...

  • L-MOBILE-SOLUTIONS Inc. - Net Developer

    Informatique | Nabeul 2018 - 2020 Working on bug fix and new features development on a CRM application.
    Development of plugins and extensions to a mobile warehouse management system that communicates with multiple ERP (NAV, ALPHAPLAN, PROALPHA, SAP ...).
    Design and development of an application that manages a Digital Factory showroom (assembly / quality assurance / packaging).
    Implementing a Truck Management System that schedules, guides and tracks lorries inside a warehouse. -Developed a GPS tracking system that tracks fork- lifts and manages the stock in an outdoor warehouse.
    Tools: C # – SQL SERVER – VS –. ASP.net MVC – TortoiseHg – KnockoutJS …

  • GST - .Net Developer

    Sousse 2017 - 2017 Development of a web/mobile application that aims to broadcast all understandable and reliable information (notifications) to students, teachers, employees within the university.
    Realization of ASP.NET and XAMARIN development using C # for both web and mobile parts of the application.
    Tools: ASP.net MVC5 – XAMARIN – C# – BOOT- STRAP. – WEB API…

Formations

  • EPI

    Sousse 2012 - maintenant Software development engineer

  • ISITCOM Hammam Sousse

    Sousse 2008 - 2011 Multimedia and Web licence

Réseau

