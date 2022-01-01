Benjamin BRUSTOLIN

With 4 years of experience in immunology and metabolic/inflammatory diseases, I have developed a strong foundation in these areas through my collaborations with INOTREM, a start-up specializing in innovation, anti-inflammatory drug development, and biotechnology. This experience has allowed me to build a proactive and industrial mindset, as well as hone my teamworking and relationship building skills.



I have worked on various projects that have tested my adaptability, creative problem-solving, time management, and strategic planning skills. These projects have included obesity and inflammatory research, trained innate immunity, sepsis, and antiphospholipid antibody syndrome.



I am now seeking scientific challenges that will allow me to use my interdisciplinary research skills to thrive and be productive. If you would like to connect and discuss potential opportunities, I would be happy to do so. Thank you for considering my profile.