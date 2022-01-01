Menu

Benjamin BRUSTOLIN

  • INOTREM / INSERM
  • Immunology R&D scientist

Nancy

En résumé

With 4 years of experience in immunology and metabolic/inflammatory diseases, I have developed a strong foundation in these areas through my collaborations with INOTREM, a start-up specializing in innovation, anti-inflammatory drug development, and biotechnology. This experience has allowed me to build a proactive and industrial mindset, as well as hone my teamworking and relationship building skills.

I have worked on various projects that have tested my adaptability, creative problem-solving, time management, and strategic planning skills. These projects have included obesity and inflammatory research, trained innate immunity, sepsis, and antiphospholipid antibody syndrome.

I am now seeking scientific challenges that will allow me to use my interdisciplinary research skills to thrive and be productive. If you would like to connect and discuss potential opportunities, I would be happy to do so. Thank you for considering my profile.

Entreprises

  • INOTREM / INSERM - Immunology R&D scientist

    Autre | Nancy (54000) 2018 - 2022 - Identification of a potential new therapeutic strategy for obesity and associated
    comorbidities

    - Collaborated with INOTREM, a start up specialized in innovation, anti inflammatory drug development and biotechnology, leading to an innovative and industrial mindset, teamworking and relationship building

    - Define, organize and execute the overall project through organizational, time management, communication and problem solving abilities

    - Project valuation through oral and written communications by the capacity to adapt the speech to the audience

  • INOTREM / INSERM -  Intern researcher

    Autre | Nancy (54000) 2018 - 2018 - Anti-inflammatory drug testing for the optimization of monocyte training in the context of
    bacterial infection

    - Provide strategic plans to guide the selection and prioritization of the targets

    - Strong involvement in the organization of the laboratory and in the management of equipment maintenance and troubleshooting

    - Production of reproducibility results creating optimized protocols and applying SOPs

  • CNRS IMOPA - Research Assistant (Intership)

    Autre | Nancy (54000) 2017 - 2017 - Conduct an exploratory project to screen a new bio material for anti inflammatory treatment and bone cell mineralization

    - Inventory and process all the data necessary for the implementation of the project and interconnect them with existing databases

    - Produce discovery reports and argument as to the most appropriate biomineral for future projects

Formations

