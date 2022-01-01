Menu

Benjamin OUEDRAOGO

En résumé

A bilingual business management and administration professional with three years of experience in upper management, spearheading a major NGO project, with a yearly budget of over 105,000 dollars. Proven ability to plan strategically, train subordinates and deliver speeches to large audiences. Excellent research skills, ability to build and grow relationships and drive performance while

Mes compétences :
Upper management
Holistic development
Child development
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Excellent research skills

Entreprises

  • CDC BF 119 - Project Director

    2014 - maintenant Compassion's Project for Children Kaya, BurkinaFaso
    * Serves as the leader of the team of 25 employees ;
    * Leads and motivates the team to accomplish long term projects and strategic goals ;
    * Supervises the staff including all activities within the context of child development ;
    * Plans and manages a yearly budget of over 105,000 dollars spend on children's holistic development ;
    * Elaborates the project's triennial Strategic Plan of Development to ensure children's improvement ;
    * Plans and submits each activity and monthly budget to the Partnership Facilitator ;
    * Serves as the main point of contact with headquarter offices of Compassion International via the Partnership Facilitator ;
    * Elaborates and compiles reports including: attendance, activities, financial and health reports of each month ;
    * Manages all key personnel in their day-to-day duties including the accountant, the Sponsor and Donor Service agent, the Health agent ;
    * Trains volunteers for their duties as course teachers and mentors

  • High Commission of Kongoussi - Secretary & private secretary

    2013 - 2014 High Commission (of what)? Kongoussi, BurkinaFaso
    * Served as the private secretary to the High Commissioner
    * Compiled the High Commissioner's day to day speeches and outgoings mails ;
    * Composed agenda and follow-up notes for each meeting ;
    * Welcomed visitors of the High Commission ;
    * Maintained confidentiality as the manager of correspondence for all incoming and outgoing mail ;
    * Sent activity's reports to the Governor

  • Saint Michael Oxford School - Teacher

    2011 - 2013 * Taught French to adolescent students

  • Association for a Peaceful Ghana - President & planner

    2011 - 2013 Youth Association for a Peaceful Ghana Kumasi, Ghana
    * Acted as a planner of peace promoting activities such as Forgiveness Day (FD), Giving Day (GD), Youth Day (YD) ;
    * Mentored youth with troublesome ;
    * Managed the yearly budget ;
    * Encouraged members to stay patient, compassionate and inspired when interacting with families in difficult conditions ;
    * Lead all monthly meetings ;
    * Compiled all activities reports, financial and attendance reports

Formations

  • Kumasi Polytechnic University (Kumasi)

    Kumasi 2011 - 2013 Business Management and Administration

  • Ouagadougou'S Technical School (Ouagadougou)

    Ouagadougou 2008 - 2011 A Levels

    Technical A-Level
    Completed coursework including: Accounting, General Economy, Economy of Enterprises, Financial and General Mathematics, English Literature, French Literature and Commercial Low

