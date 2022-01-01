Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
Benoit GAYET
Benoit GAYET
PARIS 8
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LA MEDICALE- Assureur des professionels de la Santé
- Agent général
PARIS 8
2014 - maintenant
credit agricole nmp
- Conseiller clientèle pro
2009 - 2012
Formations
IUT Paul Sabatier
Tarbes
2007 - 2009
DUT
Réseau
Benoit DENEGRE
Charlotte DOURNEAU
Delphine TUR
Laurent CAYLUS
Paul SENAC
Sophie SANJUAN
