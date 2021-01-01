Menu

Benoit HUMBLOT

AVIGNON

En résumé

Responsable Commercial HTS BESAFE AS

Entreprises

  • Marie Morin France - Chef de Secteur Commercial

    2013 - maintenant Vente
    Mise en place Opérations Promo
    Veille Concurrentielle
    Merchandising
    Reporting
    Bureautique

  • Orangina - Promoteur des Ventes

    Nantes 2013 - 2013 Merchandising
    Vente
    Mise en Avant opération promo
    Reporting

  • FNAC - Vendeur Informatique

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2011 - 2012

  • Espace Foot Avignon - Responsable de Magasin

    2006 - 2008 Vente
    Merchandising
    Commandes
    Gestion Stock
    Gestion Caisse

Formations

Réseau