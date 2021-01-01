Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Benoit HUMBLOT
Ajouter
Benoit HUMBLOT
AVIGNON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Responsable Commercial HTS BESAFE AS
Entreprises
Marie Morin France
- Chef de Secteur Commercial
2013 - maintenant
Vente
Mise en place Opérations Promo
Veille Concurrentielle
Merchandising
Reporting
Bureautique
Orangina
- Promoteur des Ventes
Nantes
2013 - 2013
Merchandising
Vente
Mise en Avant opération promo
Reporting
FNAC
- Vendeur Informatique
IVRY SUR SEINE
2011 - 2012
Espace Foot Avignon
- Responsable de Magasin
2006 - 2008
Vente
Merchandising
Commandes
Gestion Stock
Gestion Caisse
Formations
Université Avignon Pays Du Vaucluse
Avignon
2006 - 2007
Master 1 Management et Commerce International
Université Avignon Pays Du Vaucluse MCC
Avignon
2002 - 2005
Licence Communication
Réseau
Arnaud GOUSSAIN
Astrid VANDECANDELAERE
Hammad BENNIS
Johanna MAYRAN
Julien GATSINZI
Reyre SOPHIE
Sebastien SAUTRON