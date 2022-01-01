Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Benoit LEGOUGE
Ajouter
Benoit LEGOUGE
BAR LE DUC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Bois Nantes Groupe ESB (Nantes)
Nantes
1998 - 2001
Construction bois
President BDE 1999
Lycée La Fayette
Champagne Sur Seine
1995 - 1998
Lycée Jules Ferry (Coulommiers)
Coulommiers
1992 - 1995
Technologie
Réseau
Anne NOUAILLES
Jacques ALAUZE
Jean Philippe BOUVIER
Julien JOUANY
Ludovic GAUDIN
Mathieu DESAUBLIAUX
Sophie GUILLAUMONT
Stéphane LAINEY
Vincent ARQUIER
Yolaine BARBIER DE LA SERRE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z