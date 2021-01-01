Benoit PATINGRE

FORMATION DE PRATICIENS EN TECHNIQUES ÉNERGÉTIQUES
(vous pouvez aussi suivre indépendamment le ou les modules qui vous intéressent)
FORMATION EN CRANIO-SACRÉ ISSUE DE L’OSTÉOPATHIE POYET :
Je propose des formations à Paris & Aix-Marseille à un outil, une technique manuelle énergétique spécifique.
Les thérapeutes de différents horizons apprécient ainsi d'acquérir une nouvelle corde à leur arc. Ils peuvent ainsi proposer immédiatement ce travail à leurs patients, tout en se passionnant et en émerveillant de ce travail énergétique pendant de nombreuses années, si ce n'est jusqu'à la fin de leurs jours.
Ajoutons que cette technique est adaptée aux chevaux, chiens, chats [...] Description complète de cette formation :
http://enfamataya.org/formation-cranio-sacre.htm
FORMATION ENERGETICIEN(NE)
http://enfamataya.org/formation-energeticien.htm
FORMATION PARTENARIAT AVEC LES PRESENCES ET PROGRESSION PERSONNELLE
http://enfamataya.org/formation-partenariat-presences.htm
FORMATION APRES-VIE (ABORD ENERGETIQUE DE LA MORT)
http://enfamataya.org/stage1.htm
STAGE MISSION DE VIE ET PROJETS
http://enfamataya.org/stage2.htm
