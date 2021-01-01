Benoit PATINGRE

FORMATION DE PRATICIENS EN TECHNIQUES ÉNERGÉTIQUES

- - - - - - - - - - - -



(vous pouvez aussi suivre indépendamment le ou les modules qui vous intéressent)



FORMATION EN CRANIO-SACRÉ ISSUE DE L’OSTÉOPATHIE POYET :

--------------------------------

Je propose des formations à Paris & Aix-Marseille à un outil, une technique manuelle énergétique spécifique.



Les thérapeutes de différents horizons apprécient ainsi d'acquérir une nouvelle corde à leur arc. Ils peuvent ainsi proposer immédiatement ce travail à leurs patients, tout en se passionnant et en émerveillant de ce travail énergétique pendant de nombreuses années, si ce n'est jusqu'à la fin de leurs jours.



Ajoutons que cette technique est adaptée aux chevaux, chiens, chats [...] Description complète de cette formation :

http://enfamataya.org/formation-cranio-sacre.htm



FORMATION ENERGETICIEN(NE)

----------------------------------------------

http://enfamataya.org/formation-energeticien.htm



FORMATION PARTENARIAT AVEC LES PRESENCES ET PROGRESSION PERSONNELLE

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

http://enfamataya.org/formation-partenariat-presences.htm



FORMATION APRES-VIE (ABORD ENERGETIQUE DE LA MORT)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

http://enfamataya.org/stage1.htm



STAGE MISSION DE VIE ET PROJETS

--------------------------------------------------

http://enfamataya.org/stage2.htm



Mes compétences :

Energétique

Formation

Reiki

Cranio-sacré

Réflexologie