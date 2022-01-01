Menu

Benoît PETRAUGAY

Nozay

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Elaborate winning commercial strategies; perform business analysis at sales and post-sales level; take an active part in business decisions.
Contribute to the success of an international company operating in an innovative industry sector, offering a dynamic environment and perspectives of career growth.

Several experiences in France and the UAE in different fields including bid management, financial analysis, pricing and commercial management, international business practices, internal process control and improvement, legal advice, contract and T&C’s drafting.

Mes compétences :
Juriste
Gestion des risques
Finance
Droit
Commerce international
Sales Force
Bid management
Affaires internationales

Entreprises

  • Nokia - MEA Pricing and Bid Analyst (based in Dubai)

    Nozay 2015 - maintenant • Validate pricing models and commercial strategies for bid and proposals to various customers in the MEA region, from telecom operators (Etisalat, MTN, Ooredoo,…) to government entities and large enterprises (Abu Dhabi Police, Needa, Ministries,…)
    • Perform pricing benchmarks analysis for a large variety of products and solutions in telecom industry, such as OSS/BSS, data analytics, Cloud and IoT
    • Advise and brief regional leadership teams on strategic cases with strong focus on financials, legal, technical and implementation risks
    • Review and control around 10 offers per week, from 100K$ up to 100M$
    • Enforce company-wide Limits of Authority (LoA) policy, processes, tools, and facilitate multi-business group arbitration

  • Alcatel Lucent - EMEA Offer Financial Analyst (Paris / Abu Dhabi)

    Paris 2011 - 2015 Calculate and evaluate the end-to-end risk assessment of bids and proposals throughout the EMEA region
    • Build offers profit & loss statements and cash position in line with the company’s financial policies
    • Identify potentially volatile scenarios for the company and submit them to the concerned departments
    • Ensure that decisions-makers are fully aware of risk & reward balance and financials before offer submission or contract signature
    • Act as single point of contact for all key stakeholders (Finance, Tax, Legal, Sales & Pre-sales, Business Lines, Delivery teams) throughout bid life cycle process, from qualification of opportunity until contract signature
    • Generate financial reports on pre-sales activity to senior management

  • Ayache avocats, Marseille - Trainee Lawyer / Juriste

    2011 - 2011 • Drafting of contracts and memorandums in international business law, contract law and tax law.
    • Providing senior lawyers with reports on business law cases based on legal research and investigation.
    • Assisting senior lawyers during legal proceedings.

  • Audit Finance Expert, Manosque - Trainee Accountant / Assistant expert comptable

    2010 - 2010 • Taking care of local SMEs’ bookkeeping and payroll administration.

Formations

  • IAE Aix-En-Provence Graduate School Of Management

    Aix En Provence 2011 - 2012 Finance Internationale

    Corporate Finance (Financial analysis, Business Controlling, Accounting, Business Plan and Valuation)
    Financial Markets (Capital markets, Derivatives)

  • Université Aix Marseille 3 Paul Cezanne

    Aix En Provence 2010 - 2011 Master 2 International Business Law

    « DJCE » diploma under the direction of Mr Jacques Mestre
    Competition Law, International Tax Law, Arbitration Law, Mergers and Acquisitions

  • University Of Sheffield

    Sheffield 2008 - 2009 Master 1 - Student Exchange Program

    Company Law, Civil Law, Torts Law, Criminal Law

