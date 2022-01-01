Benoit SCHROLL

My mission is to deliver a concrete added value to my candidates and my clients by understanding what their requirements and expectations are. Once those elements have been clearly identified and defined, my purpose is to meet expectations from both side.



I invest a lot of time and energy in building long-term, constructive relationships with both my clients and my candidates.



Whether you are a company looking for financial talent or a candidate wanting to grow professionally, feel free to contact me 24/7 , it will be my pleasure to assist you plan your next career move / company development !



My core competences : PRIVATE BANKING / WEALTH MANAGEMENT



Mes compétences :

Financial recruiting

Banking recruitment

Executive search

Customer relationship management

Wealth management

Private banking