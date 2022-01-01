Menu

Benoit SCHROLL

GENEVE

My mission is to deliver a concrete added value to my candidates and my clients by understanding what their requirements and expectations are. Once those elements have been clearly identified and defined, my purpose is to meet expectations from both side.

I invest a lot of time and energy in building long-term, constructive relationships with both my clients and my candidates.

Whether you are a company looking for financial talent or a candidate wanting to grow professionally, feel free to contact me 24/7 , it will be my pleasure to assist you plan your next career move / company development !

My core competences : PRIVATE BANKING / WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Financial recruiting
Banking recruitment
Executive search
Customer relationship management
Wealth management
Private banking

  • Lexton Stanley - Manager

    2019 - maintenant • Business : development and management of Private Banking & Asset Management portfolio of clients, partnership negotiation, negotiation with candidates, global development of the group activity concerning sales, communication and marketing.

    • Management : Onboarding, Training and supervision of new joiners. Management of the Swiss PNL and responsible for the Swiss activity

    In charge of the following areas : Geneva, Luxembourg, Monaco.

    • Recruitment : full recruitment life-cycle (jobs, candidates, closing, offers, contracts) : research and selection of candidates in finance via social networks, job websites and headhunting, management of professional interviews with candidates and training them for their future job interviews, taking and redacting references from their previous managers, coordination of recruitment processes, daily follow-up for candidates.
    Candidate profiles : private bankers, relationship managers, Investment manager, Portofolio Manager, action of job offers and targeted e-mailing, candidates promotion to clients, database creation and update, various administrative tasks.

  • Lexton Stanley - Managing consultant

    2018 - 2019

  • Lexton Stanley - Principal consultant - Head of wealth management recruitment

  • Azure Executive Solutions - Associate Recruiter - Private Banking and Wealth Management

    2016 - 2017 Associate at Azure Executive Solutions

  • Sylaxe - Chargé d'affaires technique

    Strasbourg 2015 - 2016 Sylaxe est une Société de Services en Ingénierie Informatique et à dimension humaine,
    Installée à Strasbourg, l’équipe met ses compétences et son savoir-faire au service d’une clientèle régionale de petites et moyennes entreprises.
    Résolument tournée vers le service client, Sylaxe est le partenaire privilégié d’une clientèle qui lui est fidèle depuis 2005,

    Missions :
    - Développement, gestion et animation d'un porte feuille de client
    Tâches :
    Prospection, identification des besoins, préparation des offres commerciales, négociation des prix à l'achat, suivi des produits et des prestations vendus.
    Création d'offre

  • Groupe Credit mutuel - Chargé d'affaires sédentaire

    2011 - 2012 prospection commerciale, suivi de satisfaction clientèle, gestion base de donnée relationnelle, formation sur produits bancaire et d'assurance des salariés du groupe CM-CIC.

