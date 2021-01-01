Retail
Benoît SOUESME
Benoît SOUESME
Paris-15E-Arrondissement
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SAP
SEPA
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Le Groupe La Poste
- Consultant SAP
Paris-15E-Arrondissement
2018 - maintenant
Manessens Consulting
- Consultant SAP
Saint Herblain
2016 - 2017
Capgemini
- Consultant SAP - Chef de projet
SURESNES
2012 - 2016
LYRECO
- Consultant SAP (FI/CO)
MARLY
2008 - 2012
MATTEL
- Trésorier
Fresnes
2006 - 2008
Procter & Gamble
- Comptable fournisseurs
Asnières-sur-Seine
2005 - 2005
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
