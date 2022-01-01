Benoit THIERY

Curieux et volontaire, j'ai besoin de challenge.



Je suis les évolutions des nouveaux Technologies (BlockChain, IoT, Deep Learning).

Je change de poste dés que j'attends ma zone de confort, je me plais en immersion dans de nouveaux environnements.

La différence culturelle est un challenge que j'aime relevé, j'ai adoré mes missions longues à l’étranger (Inde et Corée du Sud) . Je vois l'expatriation comme une opportunité. Intégrer une entreprise travaillant dans un domaine qui m'est inconnu est un défi qui me stimule.



Pour satisfaire ma curiosité et élargir mes compétences, j'ai décidé de suivre un programme Executive MBA (ESSEC) , commencé en Avril 2016. Le programme sera terminé en Septembre 2017.



Avec mes compétences techniques et mon MBA, je souhaite maintenant pivoter ma carrière dans le Management.

Rapidement, je souhaite trouver un poste de transition entre la technique et le Management, puis à terme, un poste de Manager.



Mes compétences :

Batterie

GUITARE

Informatique

Musique

Rational ClearQuest

C Programming Language

Set Top Box

Rational ClearCase

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Linux

Cisco Switches/Routers

Design

Component selection

Anomaly management

Visual Basic

Transversal Management

Technical training

Technical support

Software Development Life Cycle

SCM

PC Hardware

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Office

Make

Log analysis

IBM Hardware

IBM Change Management

Drivers

Confluence

Change Request Management

CR management

C++

Méthode agile

Agile Development

Gestion de projet

Lean management

Agile Scrum

Project Management Office