Benoit THIERY

NDS
maintenant
Cisco
- Ingenieur Support OEM
Issy les Moulineaux
2012 - 2014
In charge of the Technical support Level 1 between Cisco and OEM (Pace, Samsung, Sagem,...).
Responsible of the communication and management of deliverable from and to the OEM.
Responsible of the Roadmap definition and follow-up between Cisco and OEM.
In charge of the defiition of the Acceptance Criteria for OEM deliverables.
CISCO
- Project Manager
Issy les Moulineaux
2012 - maintenant
Environment :
* Set Top Box Embedded Software in Digital Television domain. ;
* Projects are located around the world (Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, France, UK, China, India,...) ;
* Cisco provides End User application (Electronic Program Guide) with a full Head End system customized for a given Operator (UPC, VOO, Nos, Sogecable, Zyggo, Sky Deutshland, BSkysB,...)
* The EPG stack is based on software stack called Middleware, itself running on top of Drivers.
* The driver layer is abstracted by a HAL defined by Cisco and running on various CPU from several Silicon Vendor.
Job Description :
* The SPI (Supplier and Partner Interface) is an internal position in Cisco Company to define a FAE but with additional responsibilities in Cisco delivery line. On the opposite of the FAE the SPI is not managing any of the financial and budget aspects. The SPI is in charge of managing any Third Party company working on a project where Cisco provides a Software or Head-End components. It goes from the Silicon Vendor, OEM, Conditional Access provider, Operator). The SPI is also closely in touch with Program and Project management team in Cisco organization. In addition to that the SPI is able to take some decision and actions to fix blocking issues (a SPI is a Project Manager in Cisco HR point of view).
Highlights / Achievements :
* Any third party company I worked with appreciated my way of working.
* I built excellent partnership with most of the Third Party companies I worked with
* All projects I worked on succeeded, end of Project analysis shown the budget was always respected.
* I wrote several documents related to OEM follow-up processes which have been integrated in Cisco worldwide process. (Driver & HW Delivery milestones, Driver delivery format, Driver acceptance criteria, Bug tracking process)
* I built excellent partnership with others Cisco Business units across the world (USA, Korea, India, UK, Israel)
Activities :
* Build collaborative partnership with customers & partners (OEM, Silicon Vendors)
* Organization and participation of Project Kick Off (Demo)
* Define Driver and Hardware Delivery Roadmap (Dev, integration, testing, release)
* Synchronize R&D and Drivers Delivery roadmap. ;
* Identify critical components (complexity, risk assesment) ;
* Define a SoW , and WoW with OEM ;
* Provide First level of technical support to OEM ;
* Councel OEM on Technology for HW design and component selection. ;
* Define WoW with R&D team
* Interface between R&D team and OEM
* Initiate Technical document
* Driver development Follow up at OEM side
* Driver integration Follow up at R&D side ;
* Responsible of the GO/NO GO of drivers and Hardware Delivery (acceptance criteria)
* Organization & animation of CCB with R&D Project Leader and OEM
* Setup and organization of Technical One Roof Integration Team with R&D and OEM
Skills :
* Transversal Management
* Vulgarization of complex system
* Easy adaptation to foreign culture ;
* Negotiation & persuasion (usually no contract with OEM : partners) ;
* Human and social approach ;
* Ability to switch from Team work to single player ;
* Technical skills background (DVB, Drivers, Linux)
Tools :
* IBM Clearquest, Jira, Confluence, Microsoft Project/Word/Excel/..., Cisco Tools.
NDS TF
- Responsable Plateforme (BroadCom)
2011 - 2011
Responsable technique de 5 plateformes projets basées su des Chipset BroadCom (7325, 7335 et 7405) pour le projet Sky Deutschland.
En charge de l'etudes des evolutions techniques et de la mise en oeuvres de ses solution techniques sur ces 5 plateformes en coordination complete avec les RoadMaps de livriaons cleint : gestion des risques/ressources et definition des plans d'integrations et de tests avec les équipes projets et les OEMs.
En charge de la formation d'une nouvelle équipe d'integration Driver/RootFS/Kernel pour la maintenance de projets en Inde à Bangalore (mission de 6 mois en Inde)
La mission consistait à créer une équipe d'Integration Drivers.
- Recrutement du personnel (evaluation technique + evaluation motivation)
- Achat du materiel necessaire (oscilloscope, multimetre, HDMI analyser, ...)
- Formation des nouvelles recrues
* Formation Kernel Linux, Kernel Objects, RootFS, Drivers
* Formation Build System proprietaire et Build Root
* GCC, makefile, ToolChain, cross compilation
- Mise en place des processes de travail et de communcations
- Assignation des taches
- Monitoring des connaissance (evalautions, formation en fonction des lacunes)
Cette mission en Inde s'est déroulé dans le cadre de projets actif.
L'équipe est aujourd'hui completement autonome.
NDS TF
- Ingénieur Drivers (INTEL)
2010 - 2011
Responsable de la plateforme Samsung sur Plateform INTEL INSIDE (drivers, RootFS, Kernel, build system) STB pour le projet UPC
- Mise en place complete d'un plateforme basé sur un chipset Groveland INTEL.
- Mise en place complete de l'infrascture de compilation pour les equipes de developpement et d'integration logicielle.
- Collaboration active avec les équipes Coréenne de Samsung et Intel aux US.
Cette mission a consisté à la prise en charge totale du suivi des developpement Drivers Samsung et Intel (from scratch).
Aprés 6 mois la plateforme etait operationnelle, les equipes de developements ont alors commencé à l'utiliser, j'ai assuré le support technique pour tous les problemes lié à cette plateforme
Durant cette periode j'ai aussi formé un Ingenieur francais sur cette meme plateforme, afin d'en assurer la maintenance.
NDS TF
- Integrateur Logiciel Expert
2009 - 2010
Mission de formation en Corée du Sud.
En charge du portage du MiddleWare FUSION sur des plateformes HUMAX (Chipset BroadCom 7335 et 7405).
En charge de la formation d'Ingenieurs Coréen à Seoul à la gestion des Platformes (drivers et OS), j'avais les responsabilités suivantes :
- formation sur l'architecture logiciel du MiddleWare FUSION
* Adherence du MiddleWare avec les Drivers (Linux Drivers/RootFS)
- formation à la gestion de platformes selon les Process existant
* Formation ClearCase et ClearQuest
- formation au process de gestion de bug tracking
* cycle de vie d'un Change Request
- formation au process de recompilation du noyau (Kernel)
- formation au process de recompilation des Kernels Ojects (File System proprietaire)
Les Ingenieurs ont été formé, les MiddleWares ont été porté, les projets ont été livré dans les temps.
News Corporation
- Driver Integrator
2009 - 2012
Highlights / Achievements :
* Creation of the first Intel platform (with build system) for Set Top Box environment in Cisco.
* 7 days trip in Korea to setup a full Build System with Samsung and Intel Inside engineers.
* 6 months mission in India (Bangalore) : Full Creation of Driver integration team including Team Leader.
* 6 months mission in South Korea (Seoul) : Training of Driver Integration team on new Technology
Activities :
* In charge of the integration of the drivers/Kernel/RootFS on STB (Broadcom drivers on 7325, 7335, 7405)
* In charge of the integration of the drivers/Kernel/RootFS on STB (Intel drivers on Groveland)
* In charge of the Bug analysis (Debug) raised by Software Integration team
* In charge of raising Bug in OEM bug system portal ;
* In charge of validating OEM Patch with low level application
* In charge of integrating OEM Patch in Cisco SCM system.
* Drivers bug fixing proposal to OEM
* Report to Team Leader and Project Managers
Skills :
* Patient & open minded (cultural diversity : French, British, Israelian, Indian, Korean, North American )
* Organization & adaptability (be at the same time : teammate, teamleader, trainer, technical referent, technical interface)
* Management Training skills (adaptation to culture and individuals)
* Technical skills (Debug in Linux User and Kerenl space, patch development, test application conception)
* Technical Reporting skills (precise, concise, simple, clear, impact assessment, risk raising)
* Technical Training skills (vulgarization of complex system)
* Linux Kernel (config, internal mechanism, debug) ;
* Linux Kernel platform configuration (RAM mapping - bootargs- , MTD mapping)
* File System (JFFS2, UBIFS, Ext2, Ext3, Cisco private FS)
* Technology (Flash, HDD, USB, Tuner modulation, encoding,...)
* Security awareness (Conditional Access dependent)
Tools :
* Jira, IBM Clearquest, IBM ClearCase, Confluence, C, Make, Build Root, Cisco Tools, OEM Tools
NDS TF
- Integrateur Logiciel Senior
2008 - 2009
Dans le cadre du developpement, intégration et certification d'un software complet pour Sky Deutschland
Ma hierachie m'a selectionnée et envoyé en Inde pour une mission de 12 mois.
Les objectifs de cette mission étaient:
- La création, formation et support d'une équipe d'Integration software.
- La mise en place de methode de suivi de l'équipe
- La prise en charge de tous les points critiques pour le projet
- Assurer la communication avec le Project Management en France
- Le support à l'equipe de développement
- Le support à l'equipe de Validation/Certification
Cette mission s'est terminée avec succés, le projet a été livré aux clients dans les temps sans bugs critiques. L'equipe est maintenant autonome sur un nouveau projet.
-
News Corp.
- Software Integrator
2007 - 2009
Highlights / Achievements :
* All projects I worked on were delivered on time. ;
* 1 Year mission in India (Bangalore) : Full Software integration team creation (from resource selection process, technical training, quality process & metrics definition including Team Leader training)
Activities :
* Responsible of new component baseline collection ;
* Responsible of Full Build generation ;
* Responsible of tricky issues (dead lock, Ram consumption, stability issues, performance measurements...) ;
* Integration of new components in the full software ;
* Integration of new components versions. ;
* Analysis of issues raised by the System Integration team (at Functional level) ;
* Bug fix proposal to the component owner ;
* Technical support to System Integration team ;
* Active CCB participation.
* Report to Project Team leaders.
Skills :
* Excellent ability to understand Indian culture and adapt working process.
* Ability to understand complex system and narrow down the components impacted.
* Ability to make a good estimate of workload for a given problem.
* Organized : Activity schedule based on Project priorities ;
* Adaptive & flexible: Easy and quick adaptation in a fast changing environment .
Tools :
* C, C++, Make, ClearCase, ClearQuest, Cisco Tools.
NDS TF
- Ingenieur Developpement
2004 - 2008
En charge de la maintenance de 42 applications de tests pour tous les clients (CANAL SAT, ASTRO, TELE+, DirectX, Cyfra+, COS, ...) utilisant la DLI.
En cahrde de la conception de nouvelles application de test.
En charge du support à l'équipe de Validation en Inde.
Responsable de la creation d'une équipe de developpement en Inde.
* Nombreux voyages effectués en Inde.
* En charge de la formation technique de l'quipe
* En chargede la refonte de 40 applications de test.
+ Architecture commune, doc de conception, revue de code.
Mise en place de process qualité
* Utilisation de CS (bug tracking)et CM (Modif code)
* Doc de conception (description UML)
* Mise en place des méthodes Agiles (Scrum)
* Automatisation des taches de Build Management
* Template de document de requirement et de design
* Mise en place de Métrique et indicateur (automatisation)
Cette mission s'est déroulé avec succés.
NDS - News Corporation
- Software Developer
2004 - 2007
Highlights / Achievements
* Definition of a full software architecture for test application.
* Training of a new Indian team (technical and management).
* First successful setup of SCRUM agile method in NDS organization (including commercial tool evaluation).
Activities :
* Definition of common software architecture. ;
* Development of new application.
* Development of test application in PANTALK.
* Refactoring of application.
* Bug fixing.
* Training of new developer in France.
* Training of a full team in India
* Support to Q&C tester.
Skills :
* Excellent ability to understand Indian culture and adapt working process.
* Ability to understand complex system and narrow down the components impacted.
* Ability to make a good estimate of workload for a given problem.
* Organized : Activity schedule based on Project priorities ;
* Adaptive & flexible: Easy and quick adaptation in a fast changing environment .
Tools :
* PANTALK, IBM Change Management (SCM), IBM Change Request (CR management). ;
* ScrumWorks, SQL Lite, C, Visual Basic.
* Microsoft Office (Word, Excel)
CANAL+ Technologies
- Ingénieur Validation/Certification
2001 - 2004
En charge de la certifaction de de la couche basse (Drivers DLI).
En charge de la validation des Devices critiques (Section Filter/ Grpahic, PVR)
En chargee de la certification du mecanisme de mise à jour des Décodeurs (BSL SSU et propriétaire)
En charge de la formation de collègues Indiens dans le cadre de la formation complète d'une équipe de Validation en Inde (nombreux deplacements en Inde)
-
Canal+ Technologies
- Referent Tester
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2001 - 2004
Highlights / Achievements
* Referent Tester, in charge of most complex application (Graphic Library, tuner, video/graphic/still picture layer centring, Boot Strap Loader)
* In charge of the training of a new team in India (activity transfer) with several mission in India.
* In charge of Flash operation desk (collection of all tools from any manufacturers)
Activities :
* Execution of Test application on target Set Top Box. ;
* Visual verification on TV and Log analysis to check conformity with Specifications. ;
* In charge of raising anomaly (Test description, sequence, behavior observed, expected behavior). ;
* Control of anomaly fixing ratio, new anomaly & regression. ;
* Training of Indian team on overall testing process. ;
* Technical training to Indian team on the process to burn a software into Flash.
Skills :
* Methodic, testing activity is very sequential ;
* Responsibility
* Team spirit, in France and in India
Tools :
* Canal+ Tools for anomaly management and report generation ;
* STB Manufacturer Tools to burn a binary into flash.