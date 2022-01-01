Benoit THOMAS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Architecte Technique Senior - Référent ELIADE - Expert Microsoft
http://www.benandtech.com/
Microsoft P-Seller (v-TSP)
Spécialisations : Ancien ingénieur réseau (certifié Arkoon).
Microsoft : MCP-MCTS-MCITP-MCT-MCSA-MCSE
MCSA Office365 - MCSE Messaging - MCSE Unified Communication
Certifié Office365 - Exchange O365
16 ans d'expérience sur Exchange - 11 ans sur l'IM - 6 ans MCT
Spécialité fin 2016 sur le Cloud PBX - PSTN - CloudConnecteor
IM : LCS 2005 - OCS 2007 - Lync 2010 - Lync 2013 - Skype For Business
- Quest Software (Dell SoftWare) - Binary Tree : migration Lotus== > Exchange
- SCOM 2007 (MCTS)- Windows 2008 server (MCITP)
- Formateur solution Microsoft (Microsoft Certified Trainer)
Expert BlackBerry RIM (4.0-4.1-5.2-10)
Solutions Microsoft ISA - TMG
Certifié solution HLB KEMP
Dernières expériences Architecture :
Architecture ADFS - AADConnect
Migration Exchange 2003 - Office365 Hybrid coexistence Exchange 2010 - 2013 - 2016 - O365
Migration Exchange Cross Forest (2010 vers 2016 inter forêt)
Mise en place d'architecture pour les grands comptes de la région :
Lotus - Exchange 2016 en hybride Office 365
Exchange 2010-2013 vers Exchange 2016 cross forest
Skype For Business :
- Migration Lync 2010 - Lync 2013 side by side
- Upgrade Lync 2013 - Skype Entreprise
- Mode hybride Lync 2013 - Skype Online
Microsoft Transcript :
https://mcp.microsoft.com/authenticate/validate ...
Transcript ID : 888981, password : bthomasts
BLOG expert technique:
SOCIETE:
http://www.eliade.fr
Mes compétences :
Office 365
Blackberry
Scom
Lync 2010
SQL
Gestion de projet
Windows
Windows 2012 Server
Lync 2013
Microsoft Exchange 2013
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Windows 2008 R2
skype entreprise
Exchange 2016