Benoit THOMAS

Architecte Technique Senior - Référent ELIADE - Expert Microsoft

Microsoft P-Seller (v-TSP)



Spécialisations : Ancien ingénieur réseau (certifié Arkoon).

Microsoft : MCP-MCTS-MCITP-MCT-MCSA-MCSE

MCSA Office365 - MCSE Messaging - MCSE Unified Communication

Certifié Office365 - Exchange O365



16 ans d'expérience sur Exchange - 11 ans sur l'IM - 6 ans MCT

Spécialité fin 2016 sur le Cloud PBX - PSTN - CloudConnecteor



IM : LCS 2005 - OCS 2007 - Lync 2010 - Lync 2013 - Skype For Business



- Quest Software (Dell SoftWare) - Binary Tree : migration Lotus== > Exchange

- SCOM 2007 (MCTS)- Windows 2008 server (MCITP)

- Formateur solution Microsoft (Microsoft Certified Trainer)



Expert BlackBerry RIM (4.0-4.1-5.2-10)

Solutions Microsoft ISA - TMG

Certifié solution HLB KEMP



Dernières expériences Architecture :

Architecture ADFS - AADConnect

Migration Exchange 2003 - Office365 Hybrid coexistence Exchange 2010 - 2013 - 2016 - O365

Migration Exchange Cross Forest (2010 vers 2016 inter forêt)



Mise en place d'architecture pour les grands comptes de la région :



Lotus - Exchange 2016 en hybride Office 365

Exchange 2010-2013 vers Exchange 2016 cross forest



Skype For Business :



- Migration Lync 2010 - Lync 2013 side by side

- Upgrade Lync 2013 - Skype Entreprise

- Mode hybride Lync 2013 - Skype Online



Microsoft Transcript :

BLOG expert technique:

SOCIETE:

Mes compétences :

Office 365

Blackberry

Scom

Lync 2010

SQL

Gestion de projet

Windows

Windows 2012 Server

Lync 2013

Microsoft Exchange 2013

Microsoft Exchange 2010

Windows 2008 R2

skype entreprise

Exchange 2016