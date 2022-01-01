Menu

Benoît VALLET

Paris

En résumé

Currently design engineer in Safran Aero Boosters, I work within the technical department, in the design office. I’ve been led to participate to the turbomachines development such as the GE passport engine and today, the ENOVAL R&T project, since September 2014.

Organized and conscientious, I never give up. My fondness for the human contact pushed me to take part in the associative life, like in the “CitaRun”, organizing a running.

Throughout my professional career, I learned to be autonomous, to lead a team and to manage the responsibilities weight, essential qualities to the engineer job.

Mes compétences :
CAO
RDM
Éléments finis
Thermique
Conception mécanique
Calcul des structures
Mécanique des fluides

Entreprises

  • Safran Aero Boosters - Ingénieur Etudes

    Paris 2013 - maintenant In the development framework of turbomachines, such as the GE passport engine and currently, the ENOVAL project, I am contributing to prepare the aircraft engines future.

    The design engineer job takes place in the instrumentation and test department of boosters. Generally, my objectives are to:

    - Define and design instrumented components to monitor the mechanical and aerodynamic behavior of a booster and sump, by managing designers. The development of new technologies meeting the requirements in an ingenious way is at the heart of the job.

    - Define the components tests specifications and follow their performing depending on the various needs

    - Ensure the coordination between the different departments to monitor the engine tests: Mechanical designers, Aerodynamic designers, Manufacturers, Instrumentation lab. This is inextricably linked to the development of acquisition knowledges and signals treatments, in order to have exploitable results.

    Outside these activities, I lead the development of a telemetry system, allowing the data transfer from rotating sensors by near field communication. The development of a specific interface for the acquisition of more than 900 sensors is also a project in my scope.

  • AMOS - Ingénieur conception mécanique

    Ostricourt 2012 - 2013 Premier emploi en tant qu'ingénieur conception mécanique.

    Contexte et objectifs du projet :

    --> Conception et fabrication de systèmes mécaniques et optiques. Les divers produits réalisés par l’entreprise sont les télescopes terrestres (6 à 12 m) ainsi que les projets miniatures pour les satellites, mais également les miroirs et les cuves à vides.
    Dans le cadre de mon premier emploi, je devais être un support technique au bureau d’étude pour la conception et la mise en plan. Plus précisément, j’étais en charge de :
    - La conception d’un télescope solaire (principalement).
    - La conception d’un masque pour le coating de miroirs (en parallèle).

    Réalisations/tâches effectuées:
    - Dimensionnement, conception et modélisation des éléments mécaniques.
    - Vérification de la tenue des éléments avec la méthode des éléments finis.
    - Réalisation de plans d’ensembles, de détails et de croquis.
    - Constitution de dossiers pour des demandes de prix.
    - Prise de contact avec les fournisseurs.

    Livrables/Résultats :
    - Dossiers de fabrication.
    - Constitution de dossiers pour des demandes de prix.

    Compétences développées :
    - C.A.O. (Catia V5).
    - Elaboration de plans techniques (cotation fonctionnelle, chaînes de cote).
    - Contact et dialogue avec les fournisseurs.

  • ALSTOM Transport - Stagiaire

    2012 - 2012 Stage ingénieur à Valenciennes Petite-Forêt.

    Contexte et objectifs du projet :

    --> Conception et fabrication de moyens de transport ferroviaire. Le site de Valenciennes Petite-Forêt est dédié au métro. Le sujet s’inscrit dans le cadre du projet SASVH (système d’accès sécurisé aux voyageurs handicapés).
    Dans le cadre d’un stage ingénieur, j’étais en charge de :
    - La conception d’un emmarchement ferroviaire mobile pour assister les personnes à mobilité réduite.

    Réalisations/tâches effectuées :
    - Rédaction d’un cahier des charges fonctionnel (analyses fonctionnelles avec les outils adéquates).
    - Dimensionnement, conception et modélisation des éléments mécaniques en vu de réaliser une maquette fonctionnelle du système.
    - Rédaction de notes de calcul et vérification de la tenue des éléments mécaniques aux éléments finis.
    - Élaboration de plans techniques.
    - Développement d’un système de détection.
    - Prise de contact avec les fournisseurs.

    Résultats :
    - Le cahier des charges.
    - Les Modèles 3D d’un emmarchement mobile exploitable et mieux adapté aux PMR.
    - Les plans techniques pour la réalisation de la maquette fonctionnelle.
    - La liste des pièces à acheter.
    - Des solutions pour le système de détection.

    Compétences développées :
    - Rédiger un cahier des charges en utilisant les outils :
    Planning de Gantt, bête à corne et diagramme pieuvre.
    - Respecter des deadlines et suivre un planning.
    - Rédiger des notes de calcul (Résistance des matériaux).
    - Contact et dialogue avec les fournisseurs.
    - C.A.O. (Catia V5, 3DCom).

  • Sogema Services - Stagiaire

    Lys-lez-Lannoy 2012 - 2012 Projet de fin d'études en équipe à Lys-Lez-Lannoy.

    Contexte et objectifs du projet :

    --> Maintenance et réparation de systèmes hydrauliques. Dans une logique d’amélioration de son outil de production, l’entreprise avait besoin d’un banc d’essai plus adapté aux besoins ainsi qu’aux enjeux environnementaux et économiques actuels. Ce projet a été mené en équipe.
    Dans le cadre d’un TER (travaux d’études et recherches), j’étais en charge de :
    - La conception d’un banc d’essai pour pompes hydrauliques à petite cylindrée. La contrainte principale du projet était de réaliser un « retrofit » : Récupérer de l’ancien matériel et le remettre à neuf tout en l’améliorant.

    Réalisations/tâches effectuées:
    - Rédaction d’un cahier des charges fonctionnel (analyses fonctionnelles avec les outils adéquates).
    - Etude électrique et automatique (choix des éléments de la motorisation et du contrôle du banc d’essai).
    - Etude mécanique et hydraulique (choix des composants internes au banc en réutilisant un ancien châssis).
    - Modélisation et réalisation de plans techniques avec le logiciel de C.A.O. Solidworks 2011.
    - Ebauche d’un dossier d’autocertification CE.

    Livrables/Résultats :
    Dossier « Mémoire » regroupant :
    - Le cahier des charges.
    - Les différents plans techniques et modèles 3D de C.A.O.
    - Le dossier technique de l’étude.
    - L’ébauche du dossier d’autocertification CE.

    Compétences développées :
    - Rédiger un cahier des charges en utilisant les outils :
    Planning de Gantt, bête à corne et diagramme pieuvre.
    - Mener une étude complète en équipe en respectant un planning.
    - Rédiger des notes de calcul (Résistance des matériaux).
    - Contact et dialogue avec les fournisseurs.
    - C.A.O. (Solidworks 2011).
    - Approche d’un dossier d’autocertification CE.

  • Lactalis Produits Réfrigérés - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Stage de professionnalisation à Guadalajara (Espagne).

    Sujet du projet : Organisation de la production 5S :

    - Définir les flux de matériaux.
    - Définir une zone adéquate pour le stockage temporaire de ces matériaux.
    - Déterminer le nombre de sites pour les matériaux.
    - Mettre en marche ce système et définir le rôle des opérateurs.

    Tâches réalisées :

    - Définition d’une zone adéquate pour le stockage temporaire.
    - Réorganisation de l’environnement de production.
    - Mise en place d’un processus d’approvisionnement.
    - Mise en place d’un programme d’approvisionnement informatisé.
    - Formation et suivi du personnel.

  • Laiterie Saint Père - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Stage opérateur à la laiterie Saint Père (Groupe Intermarché) d'une durée de 1 mois.

    Mission :

    - Optimisation des pertes matières

Formations

  • HEI - Hautes Etudes D'Ingénieur (Lille)

    Lille 2008 - 2012 De formation généraliste avec une spécialité conception mécanique.

Réseau