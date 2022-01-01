Benoît VALLET

Currently design engineer in Safran Aero Boosters, I work within the technical department, in the design office. I’ve been led to participate to the turbomachines development such as the GE passport engine and today, the ENOVAL R&T project, since September 2014.
Organized and conscientious, I never give up. My fondness for the human contact pushed me to take part in the associative life, like in the “CitaRun”, organizing a running.
Throughout my professional career, I learned to be autonomous, to lead a team and to manage the responsibilities weight, essential qualities to the engineer job.
Mes compétences :
CAO
RDM
Éléments finis
Thermique
Conception mécanique
Calcul des structures
Mécanique des fluides