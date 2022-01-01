Benslimane MADJID

-
Shandong Kerui Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd
- Business Development Manager Maghreb
2017 - maintenant
Company description: KERUI is a professional and international industrial group committed to petroleum equipment, EPC turnkey projects and oilfield service. KERUI is one of the largest equipment manufacturers, technical service providers and oil & gas
production and processing project contractors in the field of oil & gas exploration and development in China.
Duties:
- Locates or proposes potential business deals by contacting potential partners; discovering and exploring opportunities;
- Screens potential business deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials; evaluating options; resolving internal priorities; recommending equity investments;
- Develops negotiating strategies and positions by studying integration of new venture with company strategies and operations; examining risks and potentials; estimating partners' needs and goals;
- Closes new business deals by coordinating requirements, developing and negotiating contracts, integrating contract requirements with business operations;
- Protects organization's value by keeping information confidential;
- Establish new client relationships, development high level client relationship with major client;
- Identify business opportunities by identifying prospects and evaluating their position in the industry, researching and analyzing sales options;
- Arrange business meetings with prospective clients;
- Maintain relationships with clients by providing support, information and guidance;
- Conduct ordinary business activities including but not limited to client visit, presentation, clarification, seminars, technical studying, quotation, tendering, meetings, etc;
- Adopt a consistently structured and driven approach to the geo-market;
- Prepare regular reports to Top Managers in Head Office by collecting, analyzing, summarizing information and Identifying & reporting on business opportunities in target markets;
- Manage an assigned geographic sales area to maximize sales revenues and meet corporate objectives;
-
Shandong Kerui Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd
- Senior Sales Manager Maghreb
2015 - 2017
Duties:
- Establish and develop high level client relationship.
- Identify business opportunities by identifying key Customers by evaluating theirvposition in the industry; researching and analyzing sales options
- Perform sales activities by establishing contact and developing relationships with Customers
- Maintain relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance; researching and recommending new opportunities
- Conduct ordinary business activities including but not limited to client visit, presentation, clarification, seminars, technical studying, quotation, tendering, meetings, etc.
- Establish and adopt a consistently structured and driven approach to the geo-market
- Develop and implement the Commercial & Marketing strategy adopted to the geo-market
- Prepare regular reports to Top Managers in Head Office by collecting, analyzing, summarizing information and Identifying & reporting on business opportunities in target markets;
- Manage an assigned geographic sales area to maximize sales revenues and meet corporate objectives
-
IRKAMA Trading & Services
- General Manager
2013 - 2015
Company description: Private Procurement & Strategic Sourcing Company operating for the Oil & Gas Sectors.
Duties:
- General Management of the Company;
- Creation of the administrative and operative procedures of the Company;
- Creation of an operative and working environment that insures employees welfare and consistent Client satisfaction;
- Provide the working guidelines for the employees;
- Plan and organize the work of the employees;
- Monitor the performances of the employees by developing performance standards;
- Ensure professional training and development of the employees;
- Maintain service quality standards by conducting ongoing evaluations and investigating Clients’ complaints;
- Implement and maintain an effective communication system;
- Ensure continuous improvement of working tools in order to optimize the performance of the Company;
- Prepare and review marketing plans with employees on regular basis.
-
SORFERT Algeria S.p.A
- Procurement Manager
2012 - 2013
Company description: Industry - Fertilizer Complex in Arzew, Oran - Algeria
Complex capacity: 0.8 million tons anhydrous Ammonia and 1.2 million tonnes of granular Urea annually.
Duties:
- Prepare the procedures, standards and work instructions related to the Procurement function;
- Promote the diffusion of policies, standards, guidelines and work instructions within the Procurement function ;
- Ensure that global and strategic sourcing activities support the company;
- Facilitate access to new markets in order to maximize savings;
- Ensure professional training and development plans of the procurement resources;
- Ensure compliance with the Internal and External Control System;
- Contribute to risk management related to procurement activities, ensuring the respect of company procedures and guidelines
- Provide methodological support, recommendations and commercial competences to procurement function in order to maximise synergies to achieve the expected targets;
- Ensure management of company procurement processes related to materials, services and subcontracts according to the defined strategies and optimising costs and delivery requirements;
- Ensure the definition of the necessary preliminary agreements with vendors during the commercial phase, cooperate with the Legal function in negotiating specific contract clauses for purchase documents
- Ensure the coordination of vendor evaluation and qualification processes;
- Overview the availability of the procurement resources and the optimization of their allocation;
- Ensure continuous improvement of procurement tools in order to optimize the procurement process, insuring an adequate reporting system.
-
Saipem S.p.A
- Procurement Coordinator & Section Leader
2011 - 2012
Company description: Drilling Service Company /Seven (07) operational Rigs.
Duties:
- Prepare Frame Agreements, Service and Work Contracts. Contracts mainly related to:
* Various services;
* Civil Works;
* Catering;
* Transport;
* Vehicles & Materials rental;
* Waste Management;
* Training;
* Security;
* Custom clearance & Transport;
* Technical assistance;
* Frame agreements;
- Lead, coordinate and supervise a group of buyers in the carrying out of the Purchasing activities:
- Carry out technical and economical analyses for better knowledge of suppliers of interest to the Company;
- Follow up the issue of critical requests for quotation on the basis of purchase requests;
- Follow up potential critical suppliers during preparation phase of tenders and guarantees necessary secrecy during tendering phase;
- Responsible for the correctness of tabulation and commercial comparisons of the tenders received, and of all the process up to the final recommendations;
- Prepare and conducts critical negotiations, further checking if detailed technical specifications are guaranteed, also checking whether economical details given in the bidding phase are consistent with those reported in the final contract;
- Support buyers in their job, checking formal correctness in line with Company and Group policies;
- Assign tasks and workload to the resources;
- Ensure the professional development of the resources;
- Reports periodically to the Area Manager the progress of the activities and/or any criticality.
-
Saipem Contracting Algérie spa
- Buyer
2010 - 2011
Project description: LPG/LDHP PROJECT (Extraction of Liquid of Associated Gases & Oil Separation), EPC Contract
Client: SONATRACH
(Three stabilization trains each with a capacity of 100 000bopd, four gas compression trains, 110Km of flowlines and a storage capacity of 1 200 000 barrels of stabilized oil).
MLE PROJECT (Menzel Ledjmet East Project, Bloc 405B, Algeria)
Client: SONATRACH
(Development concept consists of a Field Gathering System, Central Processing Facility (CPF), Infrastructure and export pipelines for gas, LPG, condensate and oil).
Duties:
- Selection of suitable suppliers prior to tendering;
- Issue of RFQ tender documents to suppliers;
- Organise "Sealed Bid" openings in line with company procedures;
- Preparation of commercial bid evaluations;
- Assume the role of focal point for all bid clarifications;
- Negotiation of all commercial issues with successful suppliers;
- Collation of commercial and technical evaluations and preparation of joint recommendations;
- Ensure all purchase request are put to tender and are evaluated by the technical department;
- Recommend and issue of purchase orders to approved suppliers;
- Attending project coordination meetings;
- Timely close out of purchase orders;
- Maintain an auditable file of all relevant purchasing documents for each purchase order
- Follow up of all purchase requests from site authorisation to system up loading (SAP) and purchase order or Contract establishment;
- Coordination of purchasing activities between the Procurement Department and the Projects;
- Manage sourcing materials / services and place orders directly as required;
- Ensure Purchase Orders are in place for all suppliers of all goods inclusive of terms and condition, payment terms and delivery schedules in accordance with the requirements
- Development of new suppliers to ensure there are at least 3 alternate sources of supply;
- Source materials to reduce the cost without affecting the quality;
- Stand in for the Project Procurement Manager as needed.
-
Saipem Contracting Algérie spa
- Planner
2009 - 2010
Company description: UTBS PROJECT (South Crude Oil Treatment Unit), EPC Contract
Client: SONATRACH
(Crude Oil Processing Unit. 300,000 bbl/d oil treatment facility having three trains and a compressing unit. ).
Duties:
- Selection of Suitable Suppliers prior to Tendering;
- Preparation of Commercial Bid Evaluations;
- Assume the Role of Focal Point for all Bid Clarifications;
- Negotiation of all Commercial issues with Successful Suppliers;
- Collation of Commercial and Technical Evaluations and Preparation of Joint Recommendations;
- Recommend and Issue of Purchase Orders / Contracts to Approved Suppliers / Service Providers and Subcontractors;
- Attending Project Coordination Meetings;
- Co-ordinate Field Expediting Activities;
- Timely Close Out of Purchase Orders;
- Maintain an Auditable File of all relevant Purchasing Documents for each Purchase Order;
- Coordination of purchasing activities between the Procurement Department and the Project.
-
SYKEN College
- South Projects Director
2008 - 2009
Company description: Private Training School / Continuous Teaching and Training (Foreign languages)
Duties:
- Management of the personnel appointed to South Projects (a team of 90 people);
- Conceive, develop, realize and follow the execution of the training plans and programs;
- Negotiation and preparation of contracts and conventions;
- Coordinate the activities related to Well Control, Translation and Interpretation;
- Establish the annual forecasting;
- Market prospect;
- Survey the clients' needs;
- Prepare the training monthly report;
- Pre-Invoicing and invoicing.
-
SYKEN College
- Project Manager
2006 - 2008
Company description: Private Training School / Continuous Teaching and Training (Foreign languages)
Duties:
- Establish the annual program;
- Market prospect;
- Survey the clients' needs;
- Prepare the training monthly report;
- Training assessment;
- Pre-Invoicing and invoicing.
-
SYKEN College
- Trainer
2006 - 2006
Company description: Private Training School / Continuous Teaching and Training (Foreign languages)
Duties:
- Appointed to the ENTP (Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits) training centre in Hassi Messaoud. I was in charge of the English training (Level I, II and III). The applied method was the American program NEW INTERCHANGE.
-
AMIMER ENERGIE
- Technical & Commercial Executive
alger
2005 - 2006
Company description: Algerian Leader in the Design, Manufacture and After Sale Service of Generating and Welding Sets.
Duties:
- Prospecting of the potential market;
- Selling products;
- Market negotiation;
- Preparation of technical and commercial bids;
- Customers assistance and markets follow up from the order to the delivery;
- Follow up of customers complaints.
-
Saipem s.a
- Executive Assistant
2003 - 2005
Project Description: ROD integrated development Project (Central Processing Facilities) / Algeria; 257 m. USD. Engineering, procurement and Construction of a Central Processing Facility together with a Pipeline Network.
Duties:
- Perform a variety of technical and secretarial duties in support of the different departments activities. This includes entering/updating, retrieving and collecting data using computer techniques, filling, maintaining registers and records for all correspondence/documents, reports, etc;
- Sourcing material from site (i.e. source the material all over the world through Internet from site, settle the discussion and the agreement with the suppliers and establish a Site Purchase Order to the Procurement Department in Paris for action);
- Attend management and construction meetings with the Client (BHPBilliton) and the Subcontractors to prepare all Minutes of Meetings (in English with the Client and in French with Subcontractors);
- Reply, type and organize all Client and Subcontractors' correspondence;
- Prepare all Word Processed works related to Management (Letters, Memos, Reports;
- All different translation works (English/French – French/English);
- Follow up of all correspondence from the client and the subcontractors;
- Routine software backup on PC and keep electronic register for all correspondence;
- Establishment of different work formats.