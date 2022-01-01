Benson IYOMERE

Benson holds a Master Degree from University of Ibadan, Nigeria. A Seasoned Banker and a Licensed Mortgage Broker with cognate experiences in Commercial and Mortgage Banking spanning over two decades, at Management & Executive Management Position, covering Banking Operations, Debt Recovery, Risk Management, Credit Administration, Marketing, Relationship Management, Branch Management, Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Brokerage, Real Estate & Property Development.



Currently the Managing Consultant of Questee Consulting Limited (Management Development And Real Estate Development Finance Consulting Firm) and Primax Mortgage Brokers (A Licenced Mortgage Brokerage Company), with Offices in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria.



Benson is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN); Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPMN) and Institute of Management of Nigeria, amongst others.



Mes compétences :

Highly Computer Literate & Motivational Speaker