Bentahar LEYLA

Mes compétences :
Adaptabilité
Contrôle qualité
Autonomie professionnelle
Planification
Suivi de chantiers
Entreprises
Egis
- Ingénieur spécialiste ouvrage d'art
Guyancourt2016 - 2019suivi et contrôle des travaux des ouvrages d'art et hydraulique. vérification et approbation des attachements. traitement des non-conformité. suivi des essais de convenances au niveau de l'autoroute reliant le port de jijel a eulma (autoroute est-ouest )sur 110km
CPS ingenieros
- Ingénieur ouvrage d'art
2015 - 2016suivi et contrôle des travaux d'ouvrage d'art sur la pénétrante reliant leport d'oran a l'autoroute est-ouest algerie
OAS ltda malabo guinée équatoriale
- Ingenieur de production
2014 - 2015
Egis internationale malabo guinée équatoriale
- Ingénieur ouvrages d'art
2013 - 2013
Egis
- Adjoint chef de mission guinee équatoriale
Guyancourt2012 - 2013
CAPE
- PLANNING ENGINEER
2011 - 2012
AATFA/ISOLUX CORSAN
- Ingenieur qualité
2010 - 2010I worked on the tramway project in Oran, ensure quality work and ensure the link between the office of control, the contracting authority and the company
Saipem
- Planning Engineer
Montigny-le-Bretonneux2010 - 2011I served as a planning engineer, I establish the multi-level planning, monitoring progress and analysis Deley
preparing weekly and monthly reports
Egis scetauroute
- Ingénieur surveillant
2008 - 2010work in the control of the realization of the East-West Highway
structures and road
verification of the DGD and attachment
prepare the daily report, weekly and monthly progress and treat nonconformity
ENGCB
- Ingénieur genie civil/conducteur
2007 - 2008élaboration des budget prévisionnels et suivie des projet sur site