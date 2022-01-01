Menu

Bentahar LEYLA

Guyancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Adaptabilité
Contrôle qualité
Autonomie professionnelle
Planification
Suivi de chantiers

Entreprises

  • Egis - Ingénieur spécialiste ouvrage d'art

    Guyancourt 2016 - 2019 suivi et contrôle des travaux des ouvrages d'art et hydraulique. vérification et approbation des attachements. traitement des non-conformité. suivi des essais de convenances au niveau de l'autoroute reliant le port de jijel a eulma (autoroute est-ouest )sur 110km

  • CPS ingenieros - Ingénieur ouvrage d'art

    2015 - 2016 suivi et contrôle des travaux d'ouvrage d'art sur la pénétrante reliant leport d'oran a l'autoroute est-ouest algerie

  • OAS ltda malabo guinée équatoriale - Ingenieur de production

    2014 - 2015

  • Egis internationale malabo guinée équatoriale - Ingénieur ouvrages d'art

    2013 - 2013

  • Egis - Adjoint chef de mission guinee équatoriale

    Guyancourt 2012 - 2013

  • CAPE - PLANNING ENGINEER

    2011 - 2012

  • AATFA/ISOLUX CORSAN - Ingenieur qualité

    2010 - 2010 I worked on the tramway project in Oran, ensure quality work and ensure the link between the office of control, the contracting authority and the company

  • Saipem - Planning Engineer

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2010 - 2011 I served as a planning engineer, I establish the multi-level planning, monitoring progress and analysis Deley
    preparing weekly and monthly reports

  • Egis scetauroute - Ingénieur surveillant

    2008 - 2010 work in the control of the realization of the East-West Highway
    structures and road
    verification of the DGD and attachment
    prepare the daily report, weekly and monthly progress and treat nonconformity

  • ENGCB - Ingénieur genie civil/conducteur

    2007 - 2008 élaboration des budget prévisionnels et suivie des projet sur site

Formations

  • USTO (Oran)

    Oran 2001 - 2006 ingénieur d'état en génie civil

    génie civil

