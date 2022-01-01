Menu

Bernard DABEZIES

Paris

En résumé

CNIM
De 2005 a 2008 Directeur Industriel

ALSTOM TRANSPORT
Responsable Industriel EMU Chine 2004-2005
Chef de Projet TGV-Corée (Traction) 2000-2004
Responsable des chefs de produits (Power Electronics) 1999-2000
Chef de service Direction Industrielle 1996-1999

ALCATEL 1993-1996
Chef de Projet Matériaux et Procédé
Directeur adjoint unité de recherche

DGA 1984-1993
Responsable laboratoire

Mes compétences :
Chef de Projet
Management
International
Gestion de projet
Développement commercial
Conduite de projets
Marketing
Stratégie commerciale

Entreprises

  • CNIM

    Paris maintenant

  • Cnim - Directeur Business Développement

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • CNIM Canada - Vice President Executive

    2009 - maintenant

  • CNIM - Directeur de la Strategie

    Paris 2008 - 2008

Formations

  • Ecoles Supérieures De L'Armement ESAT (Arcueil)

    Arcueil 1981 - 1984