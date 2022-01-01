Bernard DABEZIES

CNIM
De 2005 a 2008 Directeur Industriel
ALSTOM TRANSPORT
Responsable Industriel EMU Chine 2004-2005
Chef de Projet TGV-Corée (Traction) 2000-2004
Responsable des chefs de produits (Power Electronics) 1999-2000
Chef de service Direction Industrielle 1996-1999
ALCATEL 1993-1996
Chef de Projet Matériaux et Procédé
Directeur adjoint unité de recherche
DGA 1984-1993
Responsable laboratoire
Mes compétences :
Chef de Projet
Management
International
Gestion de projet
Développement commercial
Conduite de projets
Marketing
Stratégie commerciale