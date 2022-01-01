Bernard HOUPPERTZ (BERNARD)

A seasoned hotelier and visionary hospitality veteran, with over 27 years of comprehensive experience in maximizing resources and improving bottom line through expert leadership in quality service, staff development, cost control, and visionary P&L management for leading multi-service hotels and resort groups across international geographies. Innately wired for strategic and tactical thinking, I implement best practice with a strong sense of urgency, responsibility and accountability to surpass customer expectations and build 'Ever-Lasting' hotel brands from scratch.



My Speciality: Spearheading operations & pre-openings for world-leading Hotel Groups like ACCOR, along with private brands and properties ranking from 5 to 3 Stars, managing facilities with 450+ rooms, serving more than 1700 guests at a time.



Demonstrated accomplishments in attaining high occupancy rates, generating progressively growing revenue and profitability targets, re positioning and re-branding existing properties to create successful global chains and leveraging HR capital to create high-performing teams that render 'par excellence' guest service.



Constantly working to introduce innovative systems and steer hotel operations to create functional synergies for the seamless delivery of services to an expanded client base, I will bring to your organisation unparallel expertise in operation & staff management, cost control, revenue maximization, customer service training, marketing & strategic planning, to name a few.



Recipient of 4 honorary Presidential Awards and numerous Awards for Professional Achievements: UN Summit Award by the President of Mexico, African Summit Award by the President of Guinee Bissau and twice by Mr. Al Basheer, the President of Sudan for African & Arabian Summits



Adaptable and Open-minded, Always Looking for new opportunities.



Email: bhouppertz@hotmail.com