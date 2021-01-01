For a complete resume : https://hcommons.org/app/uploads/sites/1000360/bp-attachment-xprofile/ACADEMIC-RESUME-Bernard-SIONNEAU-.pdf



for a free access to author's publications :

https://worldissuesandservices.org/



dr. Bernard Sionneau

CEO World Issues and Services (2018-Now)

Senior Professor at Kedge Business School (1989-2018)

2003 - National Habilitation to Direct Research (HDR) in Political Science

2000 - Dr. in Management Sciences (Futures Studies and Strategy of Organizations)

1988 - Dr. in North American Studies (American Theories of International Relations, U.S. Defense and Foreign Policy)



My professional track has encompassed several experiences combining lecturing, applied research and counsel in politics, foreign affairs, economics and management.



TEACHING EXPERIENCE AT KEDGE BUSINESS SCHOOL, BEM, ESC Bordeaux

From 1989 to 2018



Courses taught:



- 2013-2018: Creation, management and teaching of an applied-research seminar entitled: Mise en Oeuvre dune Pensée Critique en Economie et Management

This seminar was part of mandatory classes for Bachelor and Parallel admission Master Sudents (AP2/AST2 Bordeaux, Marseille, and Engineer students from partner institutions) of the Programme Grande Ecole - PGE

It was the first experiment of a Critical Thinking research seminar for 1400 students (applied to the reinvention of local economies and management practices) using the flipped e-learning mode served by the LEARN digital platform and a pedagogy of team organization and management (8 to 10 students).



- 2008-2015: Creation, management and team teaching of an applied research seminar entitled: Géoéconomie des Ressources Rares en Exploitation Responsable.

This elective module was taught to Master Students of Kedge Programme Grande Ecole (PGE) and third-year Engineers students from Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie, de Biologie et de Physique (ENSCBP).



- 2000-2005: Country-Risk Analysis

This module was taught to Master and MBA students from international partner institutions (35 countries from 5 continents)