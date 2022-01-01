Menu

Bertrand LACOTTE

ST BARTHÉLÉMY

En résumé

- French board certified plastic surgeon, located in Fort de France, Martinique from 1992 to july 2011 in both public and private practice and now in St Martin and St Barthelemy at the public hospital.
- Trained in plastic surgery in Belgium under Professor Madeleine Lejour, he is also a pupil of Dr Claude Lassus.
- Author of more than 100 scientific papers and chapters in plastic surgery.
- He has lectured with Dr Lassus all over the world and was invited regularly to international meetings (ASAPS, EURAPS, IPRAS, Teleplast, Breast Symposium Atlanta, ...)
- His main interests and contributions is in breast surgery in particular the vertical scar reduction mammoplasty with a superior pedicle which he has extended to huge cases and demonstrated that it was possible.
- Dr Lacotte is member of different plastic surgery societies, the President of Caribbean Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery and the general secretary of the MESAPS
- Dr Lacotte has founded e.Esthetica.com

Entreprises

  • Centre Hospitalier Louis Constant Fleming - Saint Martin - Chirurgien Plastique

    2012 - maintenant

  • NAO e-com - Chef d'entreprise- Gérant

    2012 - maintenant

  • Mediterranean Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (MESAPS) - Secrétaire Général

    2012 - maintenant

  • Hughes Medical Center - Chirurgien Plastique

    2007 - maintenant

  • Sailfish-Marlin Cie - Chef d'entreprise - Gérant

    2006 - 2011

  • Caribbean Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery - Président

    1993 - maintenant

  • Chirurgie Plastique Dr Lacotte - Chirurgien plastique

    1992 - 2011

  • Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Pierre Zobda-Quitman - Martinique - Chirurgien plastique

    1992 - 2011

Formations

  • Université Libre De Bruxelles ULB (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1979 - 1992

