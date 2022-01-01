Bertrand LACOTTE

- French board certified plastic surgeon, located in Fort de France, Martinique from 1992 to july 2011 in both public and private practice and now in St Martin and St Barthelemy at the public hospital.

- Trained in plastic surgery in Belgium under Professor Madeleine Lejour, he is also a pupil of Dr Claude Lassus.

- Author of more than 100 scientific papers and chapters in plastic surgery.

- He has lectured with Dr Lassus all over the world and was invited regularly to international meetings (ASAPS, EURAPS, IPRAS, Teleplast, Breast Symposium Atlanta, ...)

- His main interests and contributions is in breast surgery in particular the vertical scar reduction mammoplasty with a superior pedicle which he has extended to huge cases and demonstrated that it was possible.

- Dr Lacotte is member of different plastic surgery societies, the President of Caribbean Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery and the general secretary of the MESAPS

- Dr Lacotte has founded e.Esthetica.com



