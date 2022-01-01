Retail
Bertrand VASCO
Bertrand VASCO
BIARRITZ
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
3D manager coordination
- Responsable d’agence
2019 - maintenant
3D Manager Coordination
- Maitre d'oeuvre - Responsable travaux
2016 - 2019
3D Manager Coordination
- Conducteur de Travaux TCE
2014 - 2015
EGIS Bâtiment Sud-Ouest
- Ingénieur travaux, maîtrise d'oeuvre d'exécution
Guyancourt
2012 - 2013
CEMOBAT
- Conducteur de travaux, maîtrise d'oeuvre d'exécution
2009 - 2012
Formations
IUP GENIE CIVIL ET INFRASTRUCTURE
Toulouse
2005 - 2009
ingénieur maître
Classes Préparatoires Aux Grandes Ecoles (Lycée Bellevue De Toulouse)
Toulouse
2004 - 2005
Adrien MOUTARD
Benoît DELTRIEU
Boris FOLLI
Fabien POUCHÈS
Guillaume PINEAU
Lucie CHAVE
Lucie DECAY
Maxim CATALO
Olivier MOLY
Thomas RICHARD
