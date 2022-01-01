Bilal AMIEUR

Gérant d'Entreprise De Prévention Des Risques Professionnels
06 years experiance
Skills:
1 Prepare Safety procedures / Check lists for Hazardous operations.
2 Prepare Emergency Response Procedure, set up and train Emergency response team, train all the Employees of the Response procedure, procure and locate response equipment.
3.Extensive knowledge in Loss Prevention, Risk assessment and Safety Procedures.
4. Strong in industrial relation, Excellent interpersonal & communication skills, Able to control and maintain strict disciplines in vital.
5. Organize ideas into action plans, Ability to work in team and individual
Additional Information:
• Defensive Driving – Company Training Courses [ BENTINI]
• Quality Management Training - Company Training Course
• Hazard Recognition - Company Training Courses
• Permit To Work System
• Advanced Safety Audit
• Accident / Incident Investigation
• Supervising For Safety - Company Training Courses
• Electrical Safety - Company Training Courses
• Scaffolding Supervisor
• P.P.E
• Rigging
• Confined Spaces
• Excavation
• Environment
• Fire extinguisher
Mes compétences :
Environment
Risk Assessment
Auditeur Environnement