Bilale BOUKHEMIS
Bilale BOUKHEMIS
LE HAVRE
Coca Cola Entreprises
- Stagiaire hors foyer
2015 - maintenant
Gestion du secteur hors foyer café, hôtel, restaurant et camping. Secteur saisonnier de Saint Malo à Perros Guirec.
Université Le Havre
Le Havre
2010 - 2012
Karima BOUKHEMIS
Kevin BRUNET
Mathieu OLEK
Octave DELACOUX
