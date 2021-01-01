Bishop Noe Sakahandu BISHOP NOE SAKAHANDU

Bishop Noe Sakahandu Luya commonly known as Bishop Noe Bill. he is founder President of the Assembly of christ Siloe Evangelical Mission in acronym (ACSEM-MISSION).



In addition, he is Missionary Representative of Christian Mandate for Mission Congo DRC, and also he is Coordinator of Missionaries2marriage in Congo.

Its mission and vision is evangelism, establishment and community development.



Bishop Noe Sakahandu is a Development Project Planner, he works in the following areas: construction, education, health, agriculture, well drilling, micro credit, infrastructure, transport, business, mineral research, supervision of orphaned, malnourished children , abandoned, war refugees, widowed mothers, peasants, agro pastoral, fishing, supervision of Christian leaders who work full time, petrol and gas, etc ...



By this, we intervene following the various Partners and humanitarian organizations that we work to widen the mission entrusted by my God.



CIVIL STATUS:



Bishop Noe Sakahandu Luya is married to Mrs. Betty Lukisa Sikyala. he is the father of three children, including two boys and a daughter.



I like to work with sincere, faithful and transparent men.