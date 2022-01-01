Menu

Bizid NAWEL

Thonex

En résumé

The art of success is to know how to pick the best.
John Fitzgerald Kennedy

Specialties: Marketing, Management, Talent management,Talent acquisition , Executive search and recruitement, Career management, Assessment, NLP master-practitioner/coach, DiSC certified, coaching, HR marketing, high potential retention, Employer branding, Staffing and HR best practices, Employee retention, Recruiting strategies, services marketing, management, team building, ....

Mes compétences :
Recrutement
Performance management
HR management
Human Ressources
Talent management
Talent acquisition strategist
Technical Recruiting
Conduite du changement
Employee Relations

Entreprises

  • AD MAIORA - Sourcing Responsible

    Thonex 2015 - 2015 - Search and pre-selection of candidates
    - Perform Phone interviews
    - Invite candidates to interviews and update their profiles
    - Interviews
    - Write and place Job descriptions in a social network
    - Sourcing profiles through professional network
    - HR reporting - potential identification and constitution of candidate pipeline

  • Adecco - Recruitment Responsible

    Villeurbanne 2014 - 2014 -Head hunting-Direct approach
    -Recruitment advertisements' writing and publishing
    -Sourcing profiles through professional network
    -Organization and conduction of behavioral interviews
    -HR reporting - potential identification and constitution of candidate pipeline
    -Relationship with universities: presentations and forums organization

  • Excellia Capital Humain - HR Consultant &Talent Acquisition Development

    Tunis 2012 - 2014 -Head hunting-Direct approach
    -Recruitment advertisements' writing and publishing
    -Sourcing profiles through professional network
    -Organization and conduction of behavioral interviews
    -HR reporting - potential identification and constitution of candidate pipeline

Formations

  • HES-SO Haute École Spécialisée De Suisse Occidentale (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2015 - maintenant Master of Science (M.S.C)

  • Higher Institue Of Accounting And Business Administration (ISCAE) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2012 Master's degree, Human Resources Management

  • Higher Institue Of Accounting And Business Administration (ISCAE) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2007 - 2010 Bachelor's degree, Human Resources Management