Bizid NAWEL

The art of success is to know how to pick the best.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy



Specialties: Marketing, Management, Talent management,Talent acquisition , Executive search and recruitement, Career management, Assessment, NLP master-practitioner/coach, DiSC certified, coaching, HR marketing, high potential retention, Employer branding, Staffing and HR best practices, Employee retention, Recruiting strategies, services marketing, management, team building, ....



Mes compétences :

Recrutement

Performance management

HR management

Human Ressources

Talent management

Talent acquisition strategist

Technical Recruiting

Conduite du changement

Employee Relations