Bjorn GRONQUIST

Executive management consultant:

- IT strategy and roadmaps

- Risk analysis and business value management based on Risk IT & Value IT

- Enterprise information architectures



Auditor:

- IT governance and its alignment with business goals based on COBIT

- Security policy audits



Teacher:

- Architecture Frameworks at the Capgemini University School

- Teacher in Cyber Security at the Grenoble Management School



Special Knowledge:

- Operation setup of IT in complex & multinational context

- Execution of right shoring, outsourcing & in sourcing strategies

- Security policy setup and monitoring

- Identity and Access management

- Data Center strategies and architecture based RTO and RPO

- Cloud computing and virtualization

- Master data management