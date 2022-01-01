Bjorn GRONQUIST

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grenoble dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Executive management consultant:
- IT strategy and roadmaps
- Risk analysis and business value management based on Risk IT & Value IT
- Enterprise information architectures
Auditor:
- IT governance and its alignment with business goals based on COBIT
- Security policy audits
Teacher:
- Architecture Frameworks at the Capgemini University School
- Teacher in Cyber Security at the Grenoble Management School
Special Knowledge:
- Operation setup of IT in complex & multinational context
- Execution of right shoring, outsourcing & in sourcing strategies
- Security policy setup and monitoring
- Identity and Access management
- Data Center strategies and architecture based RTO and RPO
- Cloud computing and virtualization
- Master data management
Pas de formation renseignée