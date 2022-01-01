Blair JONES

-
Alliance of Chicago Community Health Services
- Innovation and Business Development Consultant
2014 - maintenant
Innovation Pilot for ACO / FQHC Network
The Alliance of Chicago Community Health Services is working with Chicago-area Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and its own member CHC’s to develop an IT platform for data sharing and collaboration, population health management and workflow automation among all medical, behavioral, social and community service providers involved in the network.
Program & Innovation Lead
• Supported development of a report to the Michael Reese Health Trust examining the IT issues faced by Chicago-area ACO’s, CHC’s and social and community service providers.
• Management support in planning and development of services to address issues identified in the report.
• Launched a new development entity and created a pilot version of the platform based on Microsoft Dynamics CRM.
Private Venture
- Entrepreneur
2013 - 2014
Pursued a mix of personal entrepreneurial ventures, freelance consulting work, and reorienting my career to Healthcare IT.
Accenture
- Senior Executive
Paris
2007 - 2012
Consulting practice executive director for Accenture, covering IT strategy, architecture, infrastructure, security and operations. Responsible for P&L, growth, people management. Led and supported pre-sales initiatives to shape solutions for customer’s business and IT transformation programs. Responsible for managing high-risk projects and conducting risk management reviews of high-risk projects and proposals.
Enterprise and Technical Architect on several projects: designing solutions for complex system integrations (B2B, EDI, P2P), infrastructure and hosting; planning and estimating data center and platform migrations; software, hardware and IT service provider selections; custom software development and software package configuration.
Program Manager on several large, complex cross-functional business & IT transformation programs. Responsible for setting up and running the PMO function, supervising the end-to-end delivery lifecycle, budgets, resources, planning, managing vendor contracts and deliveries, etc.
- Digital Marketing Transformation
Global Chemicals Company replaced its 25,000 content-rich web pages with a dynamic platform to better market brands, reuse content, ensure governance and leverage social media.
• Identified significant gaps in the technology selected to build the platform. Drove the work to identify an interim solution to maintain the program schedule and in parallel evaluated long-term CMS alternatives.
• Lead PMO with client and led the implementation work.
Innovation and Practice Development
• Executive director for team of 60 consultants covering services in IT strategy, infrastructure, operations, security, technical architecture, enterprise architecture.
• Supported and led multiple proposals as solution architect: retail platform for global insurance company, IT strategy for media company, cloud computing platform for telco, innovation strategy for national railway.
Accenture
- Consulting, Manager, Senior Manager
Paris
1993 - 2007
IT consulting in Banking, Consumer Packaged Goods and Healthcare industries. Responsible for project/program management, technical architecture design and implementation for distributed application systems, networks and infrastructure.
- HealthCare IT System Implementation
The UK National Health Service’s National Program for IT drove sharing of electronic patient records across the entire UK. Accenture was the provider of systems and transformation services for 2 of 5 regions. All hospital, primary care facilities systems and patients were impacted by the program.
Enterprise & Technical Architect
• Designed the approach and platform for integrating iSoft’s EMR platform with several hospital systems using HL7v2, ICD-10 and SNOMED-CT.
• Developed Enterprise Architecture plans for 10 hospitals to identify common application integration, data sharing, reporting and analytics, and infrastructure requirements.
EMR Implementation Lead
• Led the EMR implementation for 2 Acute Care Hospitals (1,000 beds).
• Supervised the design, development, test and deployment workstreams with 60 FTE, worked with the national authority and hospital teams to identify and resolve design and testing issues, and to ensure that appropriate governance processes were followed.
- Online B2B CPG Marketplace
Founded by 3 major global Consumer Packaged Goods manufacturers and SAP, this venture created one of the first online marketplaces for 50 companies to automate supply chains.
Technology Lead
• Defined the strategy and solution for the integration platform using SAP and webMethods. Led the implementation of the integration platform.
• Planned and ran the transition to a new data center and service provider including selection of the new service provider and technologies.