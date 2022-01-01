Menu

Blaise Komla DOGBE

Lomé

Dealogic
Word
SAS
Debtdomain
Reuters
Bonds – Currencies…
Powerpoint
Macroeconomics
Loan
Corporate finance
IFR
Capital Market
VBA macro Excel
Matlab
Interest rates derivatives
Bloomberg

Entreprises

  • Ecobank - IBD Analyst

    Lomé 2013 - maintenant Ecobank Research

    - Carried out African countries local currencies bond market report
    Undertook Ecobank Middle Africa Bond Index (MABI) components update
    Helped to set up a database of African countries government bonds
    and money market instruments issues for yield curves analysis purposes
    Analyzed a selection of Emerging Countries government bonds market
    and compared them with Nigeria's developing bond market
    - Provided assistance for African regions macroeconomic overview
    Automated various databases with Bloomberg (FX, Rates, Economic indicators)
    - Performed research on specific commodity sectors in middle Africa
    Target Market Studies: Oil & Gas in Central Africa (midstream & downstream), Fertilizers in SSA
    Set up valuation multiples (peers) for Nigeria’s power sector privatisation issues
    Undertook various researches on soft commodity sector (Coffee, Cotton, Cocoa) in SSA


    Corporate Banking

    - Prepared proposals of diverse financial solutions to international clients
    International Organisations – Financial Institutions – Global Corporates
    Cash Management - African Forex solutions – Trade Finance – Pan African Lending
    - Provided the team with market intelligence on clients’ business in Africa
    Drafted country reports (political & economic) and companies activity overview

  • Natixis - Loan Syndication Analyst

    Paris 2013 - 2013 . Prepared pitch books to support Natixis’ financing proposals
    Structured Financing in favour of EMEA based commodity trading companies & producers
    Term Loan, Pre Export Financing, Revolving Credit Facility, Reserve Based Lending…
    Analyzed companies’ financial structure and debt maturity profile
    Drafted Loan Market overview – Undertook timetables, credentials & league tables
    . Drafted loan syndication opinion for credit committee process
    Fulfilled peers analysis (Bonds-Loans-CDS-Asset Swaps) for pricing issues
    Performed bank universe & liquidity analysis for syndication purposes
    . Provided assistance for mandates and syndication documents negotiation
    Attended conference calls with syndicates of international banks and companies’ CFOs
    . Followed up potential investors during the distribution process
    Drafted Launch & Closing reports – Carried out fees & client contribution calculation

  • Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking - Fixed Income and Currency Sales Assistant

    PARIS 2012 - 2012 . Prepared hedging, restructuring and financing proposals
    Analyzed clients’ interest rate risks and made relevant proposal
    LBO and Leasing Financing to retail corporate clients
    . Priced interest rate hedging strategies and structured products
    Swap – cap – floor – swap option – knock in and out options
    Calculated the adjustment payments of interest rate swaps unwinding
    Negotiated margins with business customer advisors - Performed amortizing tables
    . Calculated and followed up Credit VAR authorisation
    Managed risk authorisation for derivatives transactions
    . Prepared term sheets for derivatives transactions

  • Groupe Casino - Direction Corporate Finance - Treasury - Financing - Interest rate and Exchange rate risks management

    2011 - 2011 . Bond issue: Followed up indicative pricing received from banks
    Implemented a dashboard with VBA to monitor pricings (EUR, Yankee, USPP, GBP, CHF)
    . Commercial paper issue: Monitored maturities and portfolio’s outstanding
    . Counterpart risk: Monitored counterpart banks rating and CDS pricing
    . Updated the Mark to Market of the group IRD portfolio
    Automated the interest rate swaps portfolio on Bloomberg
    . Hedging of interest rate and exchange rate risk – Derivatives transactions
    Checked the features of derivatives transactions, drafted & circulated internal term sheet
    . Wrote out weekly economic review – Commented on released data

  • Axa Private Management - Funds portfolio management

    2010 - 2010 . Registered UCITS funds’ portfolios & managed periodic funding and withdrawal
    . Reported the liquidation value of UCITS funds on a weekly basis
    . Wrote out information sheets about the allocation of different UCITS funds
    . Monitored the operational risk bound to periodic withdrawal
    . Developed and implemented a VBA tool to manage operational risk

Formations

