Blaise Komla DOGBE

Mes compétences :
Dealogic
Word
SAS
Debtdomain
Reuters
Bonds – Currencies…
Powerpoint
Macroeconomics
Loan
Corporate finance
IFR
Capital Market
VBA macro Excel
Matlab
Interest rates derivatives
Bloomberg
Entreprises
Ecobank
- IBD Analyst
Lomé2013 - maintenantEcobank Research
- Carried out African countries local currencies bond market report
Undertook Ecobank Middle Africa Bond Index (MABI) components update
Helped to set up a database of African countries government bonds
and money market instruments issues for yield curves analysis purposes
Analyzed a selection of Emerging Countries government bonds market
and compared them with Nigeria's developing bond market
- Provided assistance for African regions macroeconomic overview
Automated various databases with Bloomberg (FX, Rates, Economic indicators)
- Performed research on specific commodity sectors in middle Africa
Target Market Studies: Oil & Gas in Central Africa (midstream & downstream), Fertilizers in SSA
Set up valuation multiples (peers) for Nigeria’s power sector privatisation issues
Undertook various researches on soft commodity sector (Coffee, Cotton, Cocoa) in SSA
Corporate Banking
- Prepared proposals of diverse financial solutions to international clients
International Organisations – Financial Institutions – Global Corporates
Cash Management - African Forex solutions – Trade Finance – Pan African Lending
- Provided the team with market intelligence on clients’ business in Africa
Drafted country reports (political & economic) and companies activity overview
Natixis
- Loan Syndication Analyst
Paris2013 - 2013 . Prepared pitch books to support Natixis’ financing proposals
Structured Financing in favour of EMEA based commodity trading companies & producers
Term Loan, Pre Export Financing, Revolving Credit Facility, Reserve Based Lending…
Analyzed companies’ financial structure and debt maturity profile
Drafted Loan Market overview – Undertook timetables, credentials & league tables
. Drafted loan syndication opinion for credit committee process
Fulfilled peers analysis (Bonds-Loans-CDS-Asset Swaps) for pricing issues
Performed bank universe & liquidity analysis for syndication purposes
. Provided assistance for mandates and syndication documents negotiation
Attended conference calls with syndicates of international banks and companies’ CFOs
. Followed up potential investors during the distribution process
Drafted Launch & Closing reports – Carried out fees & client contribution calculation
Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking
- Fixed Income and Currency Sales Assistant
PARIS2012 - 2012 . Prepared hedging, restructuring and financing proposals
Analyzed clients’ interest rate risks and made relevant proposal
LBO and Leasing Financing to retail corporate clients
. Priced interest rate hedging strategies and structured products
Swap – cap – floor – swap option – knock in and out options
Calculated the adjustment payments of interest rate swaps unwinding
Negotiated margins with business customer advisors - Performed amortizing tables
. Calculated and followed up Credit VAR authorisation
Managed risk authorisation for derivatives transactions
. Prepared term sheets for derivatives transactions
Groupe Casino - Direction Corporate Finance - Treasury
- Financing - Interest rate and Exchange rate risks management
2011 - 2011 . Bond issue: Followed up indicative pricing received from banks
Implemented a dashboard with VBA to monitor pricings (EUR, Yankee, USPP, GBP, CHF)
. Commercial paper issue: Monitored maturities and portfolio’s outstanding
. Counterpart risk: Monitored counterpart banks rating and CDS pricing
. Updated the Mark to Market of the group IRD portfolio
Automated the interest rate swaps portfolio on Bloomberg
. Hedging of interest rate and exchange rate risk – Derivatives transactions
Checked the features of derivatives transactions, drafted & circulated internal term sheet
. Wrote out weekly economic review – Commented on released data
Axa Private Management
- Funds portfolio management
2010 - 2010 . Registered UCITS funds’ portfolios & managed periodic funding and withdrawal
. Reported the liquidation value of UCITS funds on a weekly basis
. Wrote out information sheets about the allocation of different UCITS funds
. Monitored the operational risk bound to periodic withdrawal
. Developed and implemented a VBA tool to manage operational risk