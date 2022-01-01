Blanche BASTIN

Histoire

Blanche, Freelance, Singer, artistic director, event, entertainer, theater and singing / Blanche, Chanteuse, directrice artistique, événementiels, artiste de cabaret, de théâtre et de chant.

Excellence, refinement, loyalty, work, performance and toughness are the engines BLANCHE elements, character exception.



Excellence, raffinement, loyauté, travail, performance et ténacité sont les éléments moteurs de BLANCHE, personnage d'exception.

Completely atypical than BLANCHE course, she started her career in hospitality Luxury, awarded by the Meilleur Ouvrier de France in this field, gold, Blanche was recruited by the First Group of Global Luxury and committed to their shop Place Vendôme by a Great man in The World of Luxury, which was an example of humility, elegance, professionalism, and excellence, Blanche owes much to the hand shape and especially lunches and found ourselves team and always greedy Blanche cake lol I have not changed ... and thank you for a Lady with whom I enjoyed working, Anne who brought her advice and training but you understand Blanche was born more later of course......... It was my first life..... Blanche evolved a decade in this Prestigious Boutique Rue de la Paix and ascended to the status of Assistant Director Stores. Blanche change cap which in the past had begun his career in The Show in Milan 10 years ago, distributed in Milan with his friend Sylvia, Cabaret, Show ... Many memories resurface .... But Blanche stood aside and was committed by a young Italian Designer so she took charge of the launch of a brand of womenswear in Europe and The East Countries . Its offices were based in PARIS, ISTANBUL MOSCOW. In addition, a meeting at a Cocktail Party and she became a Conference Master at the Fashion University of Moscow . Blanche is a passionate person, she never said, I have not thought that this could happen to me! Self-taught, she managed its challenges brilliantly Then came the drama of her life, the death of her grandmother she loved so much and followed the death of his father. Blanche net stopped his career in Fashion and returned to France to accompany her grandmother ... Blanche, where she was named in his memory, passed away peacefully after a long illness followed the death of his father following year. Despite his pain, and following the advice of his grandmother who had made him promise to be strong and she would always at his side, Blanche took his destiny and deciding to fulfill her dream and opened a Cabaret Parisien dazzled the evenings Marais, lead dancer, singer, actress, she brought joy and madness in the evenings. Le MASQUE ROUGE, PARIS 4. A few years after having left Paris and sold her business, Blanche continued her Tour in North Africa, Cairo, Tunis or she moved a few years ... This beautiful country with sweet scents of jasmine, Tunisia. Returning to France, Blanche arrived in Normandy and moved to DEAUVILLE - TROUVILLE SUR MER while preparing for his comeback in 2014. 20 year career it goes so fast. Humbly happy to sing and share the joy around her, she combines her image to charities, the timing for the association "DREAMS" or funds have allowed the dream of a Child can be achieve. BLANCHE Christmas 2013, brings its humble contribution to the Christmas Show for The Restos du Coeur de DEAUVILLE - TROUVILLE SUR MER dedicated to children in need so they have a nice Christmas with the Dream Team of Bénévole to this association, and soon the release of a single in 2014. The cover of a song reminding her of his childhood. Now she beginning at Naples FLORIDA, to july 1 to August 31, like director artistique and performer, for help and unpaid, benevole. With all his affection thousand kisses very quickly



BLANCHE BASTIN