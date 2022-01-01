Blanche CHE AKWEN

I am a graduate from the Higher Institute of Commerce and Management, University of Bamenda, with a Bachelor degree in Insurance and Security. I have done a number of internships and voluntary services which exposed my to different departments which are not only used by Insurance companies. I thus have a full load of theoretical and practical knowledge needed to hit the ground running in any future position I take.

I am confident that I can make a substantial contribution in your company. I work well under pressure, I have a good team work spirit, I am reliable and carry out tasks in a thorough precise manner.

Some of the key strengths I can offer include:

 Excellent communication skills both over the phone and physically

 Strive to identify and implement strategies to meet objectives of the company

 Strive and determine to exceed targets

 I got excellent leadership skills

I believe my skills in computer technology can be a great asset to contribute to the growth of the company. I look forward to the opportunity to learn about your company, its plans and goals and how I might contribute to its continued success.