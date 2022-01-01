Blanche CHE AKWEN

I am a graduate from the Higher Institute of Commerce and Management, University of Bamenda, with a Bachelor degree in Insurance and Security. I have done a number of internships and voluntary services which exposed my to different departments which are not only used by Insurance companies. I thus have a full load of theoretical and practical knowledge needed to hit the ground running in any future position I take.
I am confident that I can make a substantial contribution in your company. I work well under pressure, I have a good team work spirit, I am reliable and carry out tasks in a thorough precise manner.
Some of the key strengths I can offer include:
Excellent communication skills both over the phone and physically
Strive to identify and implement strategies to meet objectives of the company
Strive and determine to exceed targets
I got excellent leadership skills
I believe my skills in computer technology can be a great asset to contribute to the growth of the company. I look forward to the opportunity to learn about your company, its plans and goals and how I might contribute to its continued success.
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Pas de formation renseignée
Pas de contact professionnel