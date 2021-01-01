Menu

Blandine MARTY

  • formatrice
  • OGEA 12
  • formatrice

RODEZ

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • OGEA 12 - Formatrice

    Informatique | Rodez (12000) 2007 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel