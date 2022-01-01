Menu

Blandine VANDIER BUTLEWSKI

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Luxe
Mode
Prêt à porter
Textile
Développement produit
Sourcing
Négociation
Management
Achats
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Kenzo (LVMH)

    Paris maintenant

  • Kami, kenzo

    maintenant

  • KONTROL DESIGN - Operations manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • DIN&DOT - Founder

    2008 - 2010

  • Jaeger - Senior fabric buyer

    2006 - 2008 Development of all the womens wear fabric :special weavings, special print, special color.

  • Kenzo - Fabric development manager

    Paris 2004 - 2005 • Sourcing: finding new suppliers in Europe, according to the requirements from the buyers, the stylists, and the
    product managers.
    • Development of exclusive fabrics: special designs, special weaving and prints. Selecting the most adapted
    supplier ensuring delivery of cloth for sampling in accordance with the critical path.
    • Development of exclusive fabrics for the women casual line : 6 months
    • Development of the exclusive supplies [buttons, studs, ribbons, zippers..] : 6 months
    • Building on and expanding the supplier relationship.
    • Negotiating prices in order to reach product managers’ objectives.
    • Technical advice to the stylists and the product managers, expertise and improvement.
    • Factory visits (print factories and weaving factories).
    • Responsible for the production of the 50 sales books for the commercial department.
    • Management responsibilities.

  • KAMI - Quality fabrics manager

    2001 - 2003 • Collection phase:
    - Fabric quality and risk management for nine product lines: Kenzo Paris, Kenzo Jungle, Kenzo
    Jeans, Lacroix Defile, Lacroix Bazar, Lacroix Jeans, Celine, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton
    Uniformes.
    - Checking all the selected fabrics in order to evaluate the risk, to improve the quality and prepare the
    production standards.
    - Analysis of the lab test reports and problem solving.
    - Technical advice to the product managers.
    • Production phase:
    - Manage the acceptance of each production delivery in accordance with the commercial requirements
    and respecting the critical path.
    - For each problem find a solution with the supplier and develop a special production process.
    - Ensure that special production process will be followed by every part of the supply chain: production
    department, manufacturer, warehouse.
    - Discount and delivery timescales negotiation with suppliers.
    - Definition of the supplier performance for each production.
    - Factory visits.
    • Management responsibilities.

  • Kenzo - Quality fabrics assistant

    Paris 1999 - 2000 • Collection phase:
    - Fabric quality and risk management for four product lines: Kenzo Paris, Kenzo Jungle, Kenzo
    Jeans, Lacroix Bazar.
    - Checking all the selected fabrics in order to evaluate the risk, to improve the quality and prepare the
    production standards.
    - Analysis of the lab test reports and problem solving.
    - Technical advice to the product managers.
    • Production phase:
    - Manage the acceptance of each production delivery in accordance whith the commercial requirements
    and respecting the critical path.
    - For each problem find a solution with the supplier and develop a special production process.
    - Ensure that special production process will be followed by every part of the supply chain: production
    department, manufacturer, warehouse.
    - Discount and delivery timescales negotiation with suppliers.
    - Factory visits.

  • Givenchy - Production assistant

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 1998 - 1999 • Women knitwear quality control.
    • Definition of the technical requirements of each garment to prepare the production with the manufacturer.
    • Production and quality management of the ready to wear line in accordance with the critical.

Formations

Réseau