Blandine VANDIER BUTLEWSKI

Mes compétences :
Luxe
Mode
Prêt à porter
Textile
Développement produit
Sourcing
Négociation
Management
Achats
Marketing
Entreprises
Kenzo (LVMH)
Parismaintenant
Kami, kenzo
maintenant
KONTROL DESIGN
- Operations manager
2012 - maintenant
DIN&DOT
- Founder
2008 - 2010
Jaeger
- Senior fabric buyer
2006 - 2008Development of all the womens wear fabric :special weavings, special print, special color.
Kenzo
- Fabric development manager
Paris2004 - 2005• Sourcing: finding new suppliers in Europe, according to the requirements from the buyers, the stylists, and the
product managers.
• Development of exclusive fabrics: special designs, special weaving and prints. Selecting the most adapted
supplier ensuring delivery of cloth for sampling in accordance with the critical path.
• Development of exclusive fabrics for the women casual line : 6 months
• Development of the exclusive supplies [buttons, studs, ribbons, zippers..] : 6 months
• Building on and expanding the supplier relationship.
• Negotiating prices in order to reach product managers’ objectives.
• Technical advice to the stylists and the product managers, expertise and improvement.
• Factory visits (print factories and weaving factories).
• Responsible for the production of the 50 sales books for the commercial department.
• Management responsibilities.
KAMI
- Quality fabrics manager
2001 - 2003• Collection phase:
- Fabric quality and risk management for nine product lines: Kenzo Paris, Kenzo Jungle, Kenzo
Jeans, Lacroix Defile, Lacroix Bazar, Lacroix Jeans, Celine, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton
Uniformes.
- Checking all the selected fabrics in order to evaluate the risk, to improve the quality and prepare the
production standards.
- Analysis of the lab test reports and problem solving.
- Technical advice to the product managers.
• Production phase:
- Manage the acceptance of each production delivery in accordance with the commercial requirements
and respecting the critical path.
- For each problem find a solution with the supplier and develop a special production process.
- Ensure that special production process will be followed by every part of the supply chain: production
department, manufacturer, warehouse.
- Discount and delivery timescales negotiation with suppliers.
- Definition of the supplier performance for each production.
- Factory visits.
• Management responsibilities.
Kenzo
- Quality fabrics assistant
Paris1999 - 2000• Collection phase:
- Fabric quality and risk management for four product lines: Kenzo Paris, Kenzo Jungle, Kenzo
Jeans, Lacroix Bazar.
- Checking all the selected fabrics in order to evaluate the risk, to improve the quality and prepare the
production standards.
- Analysis of the lab test reports and problem solving.
- Technical advice to the product managers.
• Production phase:
- Manage the acceptance of each production delivery in accordance whith the commercial requirements
and respecting the critical path.
- For each problem find a solution with the supplier and develop a special production process.
- Ensure that special production process will be followed by every part of the supply chain: production
department, manufacturer, warehouse.
- Discount and delivery timescales negotiation with suppliers.
- Factory visits.
Givenchy
- Production assistant
LEVALLOIS PERRET1998 - 1999• Women knitwear quality control.
• Definition of the technical requirements of each garment to prepare the production with the manufacturer.
• Production and quality management of the ready to wear line in accordance with the critical.