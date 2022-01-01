Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Blandine WEISS
Ajouter
Blandine WEISS
RUEIL MALMAISON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
NOVARTIS PHARMA
- Medical Scientific Liaison, Multiple Sclerosis
RUEIL MALMAISON
2010 - maintenant
NOVARTIS PHARMA
- Medical Scientific Liaison, Diabétologie & Cardiovsculaire
RUEIL MALMAISON
2008 - 2010
NOVARTIS PHARMA
- PHARMACIEN AFFAIRES REGLEMENTAIRES
RUEIL MALMAISON
2004 - 2008
Formations
Université Bordeaux 2 Victor Segalen
Bordeaux
1997 - 1998
DESS Marketing Management et droit des Industries de Santé
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Lyon
1992 - 1998
Industrie
Lycée Assomption Bellevue
La Mulatière
1990 - 1992
Prépa Bio Math Sup/Spé
Lycée Saint Charles
Vienne
1988 - 1990
Terminale D
Réseau
Aude PLÉ
David MAROUBY
Gatienne MAINGONNAT
Geoffroy LENA
Horton INTERNATIONAL
Mariem LOUATI
Mathieu DEGEORGES
Philippe ZEMERLI
Thibault THOMAS
Xavier VAN DAMME