Menu

Blandine WEISS

RUEIL MALMAISON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • NOVARTIS PHARMA - Medical Scientific Liaison, Multiple Sclerosis

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2010 - maintenant

  • NOVARTIS PHARMA - Medical Scientific Liaison, Diabétologie & Cardiovsculaire

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2008 - 2010

  • NOVARTIS PHARMA - PHARMACIEN AFFAIRES REGLEMENTAIRES

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2004 - 2008

Formations

Réseau