Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ble Jean Ferdinand TEHE
Ajouter
Ble Jean Ferdinand TEHE
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Scconas
- Technico-commercial
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Master 2 Marketing Nice Sophia Antipolis (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2016 - 2017
Réseau
Bertrand AMANY