Blesse TEM

Here is a short and long term business plan am in the process of initiating. Its all about a mechanised yam plantation and an automatic garri production industry. This activity is only in the hands of small farmer who carry it on in a small scale.



This has caused shortage of garri and limited quantity of yams in cameroon couple with the massive exportation to other near by countries.



Am therefore calling on interested investors to partner with me to the management and realisation of this business plan.

For further inquiries contact me: +237 679 49 98 03 or 680 71 17 28. you can as well follow me on Linkedin: Tem blesse or twitter with the same address.

God blesse you



