Blesse TEM

Here is a short and long term business plan am in the process of initiating. Its all about a mechanised yam plantation and an automatic garri production industry. This activity is only in the hands of small farmer who carry it on in a small scale.

This has caused shortage of garri and limited quantity of yams in cameroon couple with the massive exportation to other near by countries.

Am therefore calling on interested investors to partner with me to the management and realisation of this business plan.
For further inquiries contact me: +237 679 49 98 03 or 680 71 17 28. you can as well follow me on Linkedin: Tem blesse or twitter with the same address.
God blesse you

Mes compétences :
Marketing direct
Déclarations sociales et fiscales
Secrétariat
Management

  • Tal mecanik & construction (TMC) - Executive assistant

    2016 - maintenant Our services in TMC:
    - metallic construction
    - pipe fitting
    - industrial welding
    - industrial maintenance
    - menuiserie metallique
    - solar poles construction

    we as well offer professional welding training program to interested trainees or retrain to update your skills in welding. You can contact us with this number 682 77 46 46 or 655 866 427 , E-mail: talmeca.construction@gmail.com if in need of any of our services.

    Thank you

  • Tal mecanik & construction (TMC) - Metallic construction

    2016 - maintenant

  • Higher Institute Of Management (ESG) (Douala(Cameroon))

    Douala(Cameroon) 2014 - 2016

