Blondé FRANCKY

DUNKERQUE

En résumé

Organized, with a good open mind and adaptability.
Realization of experimental studies (preparation , testing, quality control testing ) and theoric (experimental plan, bibliography). Teamwork, communication with employees, suppliers and customers.

Learn every day is one of my wishes.
- Primary, I would like to apply my skills and my experience within a company.
- Secondly, I want to improve my knowledges in this activity.

Mobile phone : 06 35 34 96 31
Mail : blonde.f@laposte.net

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Ansys
Labview

Entreprises

  • TYK - Ingénieur chargé d'affaires/chef de projet technique

    2016 - maintenant - Développement de produits céramiques réfractaires à haute technicité

    - Développement de produits composites (CERMET-Céramique/métal)

    - Mise en place des produits chez les différents clients

    - Optimisation de procédés

    - Suivi des essais et expertise

    - Déplacements internationaux

    - Reporting aux responsables de production (Japon et Angleterre)

    - Mise en place et suivi Certification MASE

  • Sogefi - Ingénieur recherche et développement produits et procédés (Matériaux)

    Guyancourt 2013 - 2015 - Optimisation traitement de surface (grenaillage de précontrainte). Amélioration durée de vie des produits et réduction des coûts de production, d'usure et d'investissement

    - Analyses des contraintes résiduelles

    - Essais de corrosion/Fatigue/Vieillissement

    - Mise en place et optimisation des méthodes d'assemblage (procédés de collage et assemblage mécanique). Essais prototypes

    - Caractérisation colles/essais mécaniques

    - Caractérisation polymères/essais mécaniques

    - Mise en place de colles aqueuses parmi les méthodes d'assemblage (réduction des coûts et de la consommation de colle)

    - Réduction des rejets de Composé Organique Volatils dans l'atmosphère.

    - Participation à l'industrialisation d'une méthode d'assemblage

    Activités:
    Optimisation de la qualité des produits, réduction des coûts.
    Réalisation de produits d'essais, de prototypes pour les clients, des tests destructifs et non-destructifs, Contact fournisseurs (déplacements internationaux, réunions, call-conference)

  • ArcelorMittal - Chargé de mission Support Santé Sécurité Environnement

    2012 - 2013 - Mise en place de fiches toxicologiques

    - Audit Sécurité interne

    - Recensement de la totalité des produits dangereux (chimiques) du site

    - Mise en place d'une base de donnée (SAP) produits dangereux

    - Validation EPI, mise en place procédés sécurisant

    - Participation aux activités sécurité et environnement

  • Aluminium Dunkerque (RIO TINTO ALCAN) - Technicien laboratoire

    2012 - 2012 Etude d'un spectrométre d'émission (Comparaison de deux spectromètres)

    Réalisation d'échantillon de mesure

    Participation aux travaux quotidiens au sein du laboratoire

    Mise à jour des modes opératoires

Formations