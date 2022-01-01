Blondel SEUMO NTSIEPDJAP

-
Gantner Technologies
- Software Engineer
Stamford
2018 - maintenant
- Installed and maintained company's current Time and Attendance software.
- Provided support for both clients and in-house hardware team in implementing Time and Attendance solutions based on client requirement.
- Implemented client customization on current solution, providing new customized reports and change in solution structure.
- Analyzed businesss requirements of various Human Resource teams and providing business logic to development team lead.
- Maintained good business relationship with all current and new clients.
- Providing high quality support.
- Effectively implemented customization to the satisfaction of all clients.
- Provided exemplary and critical support.
-Using Stimulsoft for Report and Google Chart / HighChart for Dashboard
- We work with customers, collaboratively.
- Etc.
Let’s do something amazing.
-
MANCON ICM
- IT Engineer
2016 - 2018
Dubai / UAE _________________________________________________ WebSite : https://www.mancon.ae
- Answer and transfert telephone calls or take messages.
- Sort and deliver incoming mail and receive custumers or visitors.
- Shedule appointments and receive custumers or visitors
- Provide general information to staff, clients, or the public.
- Maintain and update computers and devices in the server room.
- Copy, file, and update paper and electronic documents.
- Collect information and perform data entry.
- Communicate with custumers, employees, and other individuals to answer questions, disseminate or explain information, take orders and address complaints.
- Operate office machines, such as photocopies and scanners, facsimile machines, voice mail systems and personal computers.
- Computer, record, and proofread data and other information, such as records or reports.
- Maintain and update filing, inventory, mailing, and database systems, either manually or using a computer.
- Responsible for the design and maintenance of the company's human resources management system.
- Train other staff members to perform work activities, such as using computer applications.
- Make travel arrangements for office personnel.
- Update computers, install software and antivirus if needed, and take care of the company’s local network.
-
MIBESYS (Website – Software – Mobile Application)
- Web Developer (Freelance)
2016 - 2016
- Writing code in one or more programming or scripting languages, such as PHP or Javascript.
- Planning and prototypying new applications.
- Designing the architecture of the components of an application.
- Deciding on the best technologies and languages for the projects.
- Testing the websites and applications in different browsers and environments.
- Problem solving.
- Fixing bugs in existing projects.
- Testing new features thoroughly to ensure they perform the correct task in all cases.
- Researching, incorporating and contributing to open sources projects.
- Meeting designers, developers and project staff for progress updates.
- Learning and testing new technologies, frameworks and languages.
- Staying up to date with new trends and advancements in web development.
- Building and maintaining databases.
- Documenting code so other developers can understand and contribute to it.
-
FATSOD GROUP Sarl
- Webmaster / webdesigner
2015 - 2015
Douala/Cameroon _____________________________________________ Website : http://fatsodhost.com/
http://fatsodgroup.com/
- Development of websites.
- Maintenance online directly.
- Development of internal and external communication via web technologies.
- Realization of web applications.
- Using Symfony and CakePHP Frameworks to design.
- Createe themes and specific templates to each project.
- Use the CMS (Wordpress, Joomla, Magento, Prestashop for websites, blogs and Online commerce).
- Use Adobe products (Fireworks, PhotoShop, Indesign, After Effects, Illustrator)
- Using Wlangage (5th Generation Programming Language) to design and build desktop applications . E.g: Inventory Management, Personel Management, etc.
- Use Merise and relational modeling.
- Unified modeling language (UML) for pictogram-based graphical modeling designed to provide a standardized method to visualize the design of the system under construction.
- Hosting and updating websites and web applications directly online.
- Created the professional mail address.
- Use powerful development IDEs such as Adobe Dreamweaver, PhpStorm, Eclipse, Netbean, Visual Studio, and PhpDesigner.
- Design and drafting of the technical specifications.
- Analysis of customer needs.
- Design of the general architecture of the software.
- Detailed design of the various software modules.
- Programming using the chosen programming language.
- Check the operation of each module (Unit Test).
- Verification of the functioning of all the modules (integration test).
- Correction of detected faults and documentation.
-
IUT FV (Institut Universitaire de Technologies Fotso Victor)
- Analyste Concepteur & Développeur Web
2014 - 2014
" Conception et réalisation d'un Système de Vote Electronique "
Cas de l'élection présidentielle du Cameroun, nous ne nous sommes limité qu' à la phase électorale, étant donné qu'une élection a 3 phases:
- La phase Pré-électorale au cour de laquelle il y a la campagne, les dépôt de candidature et les inscription sur les listes électorales.
- La phase électorale au cour de laquelle chaque citoyens participe au scrutin en votant.
- La phase Post-électorale au cour de laquelle il y a le décompte des voies et la publication des résultats sur le réseau.