Blondel SEUMO NTSIEPDJAP

Email : seumoblondel@gmail.com / blondel.seumo@yahoo.fr

Graduate of a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science (University of DSCHANG), I am interested in new technologies and their use within an agile environment.

I design and realize web sites or software applications and I bring SEO expertise to your projects. Specialist in graphic design with practical knowledge in design techniques, tools and principles of technical plans.

I am experienced and anxious to maintain my advanced technical skills and keep up with new developments in any sector.

I am currently working in Dubai for MANCON (Manaa Hasher Al Maktoum Construction & Steel Structures LLC). I am employed as Office clerk general in the main office with all engineers.



Mes compétences :

Développement web

Web design

PHP 5

CMS PHP

Webmaster

Wordpress

CSS 3

HTML 5

Analyse des besoins

Communication online

XML

Rédaction

Merise

UML 2.0

Dessin technique

Conception UML

PhpMyAdmin

Symfony

FileZilla

phpBB

MySQL

E-pub

E-learning

Fireworks

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Dreamweaver

Gestion des installations

Cisco Switches

Configuration informatique

Adobe Photoshop

Réseaux sociaux

Mac OS X

WinDesign

PowerAMC

Project Management Office

Administration réseaux

Administration de bases de données

Base de données

Études marketing

Joomla

Joomla!

UML/OMT

Personal Home Page

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Visual Studio

Linux

JavaScript

HTML

Cascading Style Sheets

Blogging

more programming

manage a complex range

jQuery

advanced technical skills

Time Management Skills

SQL

Quality Assurance

Problem solving

PowerFuL

PostgreSQL

PhpStorm

Object Oriented Analysis/Design

Netbean

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Office

Merise Methodology

Java

JSON

IntelliJ IDEA

IDE Eclipse

IBM OS/2

Graphic Design

ECLiPSe

Dev