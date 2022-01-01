Menu

Blondel SEUMO NTSIEPDJAP

Stamford

En résumé

Email : seumoblondel@gmail.com / blondel.seumo@yahoo.fr
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=Blondel +Seumo
https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Eng .+BLONDEL+SEUMO&hl=en
https://www.linkedin.com/in/blondel-seumo-ntsiepdjap-104690b6/
https://mancon.ae/portfolio/BlondelSeumo.php
https://www.upwork.com/o/profiles/users/_ ~016ed5030161606e5e/
http://prodiphargroup.com/en/blondel-seumo-ntsiepdjap/
https://twitter.com/blondelseumo?lang=en
https://en.everybodywiki.com/Blondel_Seumo
https://www.viadeo.com/p/002kd99jn1g5bzt
https://www.instagram.com/blondelseumo/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPE7c9ZAw4VBjlDVT7xLWAw
https://www.amazon.com/BLONDEL-SEUMO-NTSIEPDJAP/e/B07YNJXKZJ%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share


Graduate of a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science (University of DSCHANG), I am interested in new technologies and their use within an agile environment.
I design and realize web sites or software applications and I bring SEO expertise to your projects. Specialist in graphic design with practical knowledge in design techniques, tools and principles of technical plans.
I am experienced and anxious to maintain my advanced technical skills and keep up with new developments in any sector.
I am currently working in Dubai for MANCON (Manaa Hasher Al Maktoum Construction & Steel Structures LLC). I am employed as Office clerk general in the main office with all engineers.

Mes compétences :
Développement web
Web design
PHP 5
CMS PHP
Webmaster
Wordpress
CSS 3
HTML 5
Analyse des besoins
Communication online
XML
Rédaction
Merise
UML 2.0
Dessin technique
Conception UML
PhpMyAdmin
Symfony
FileZilla
phpBB
MySQL
E-pub
E-learning
Fireworks
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Dreamweaver
Gestion des installations
Cisco Switches
Configuration informatique
Adobe Photoshop
Réseaux sociaux
Mac OS X
WinDesign
PowerAMC
Project Management Office
Administration réseaux
Administration de bases de données
Base de données
Études marketing
Joomla
Joomla!
UML/OMT
Personal Home Page
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Linux
JavaScript
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
Blogging
more programming
manage a complex range
jQuery
advanced technical skills
Time Management Skills
SQL
Quality Assurance
Problem solving
PowerFuL
PostgreSQL
PhpStorm
Object Oriented Analysis/Design
Netbean
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
Merise Methodology
Java
JSON
IntelliJ IDEA
IDE Eclipse
IBM OS/2
Graphic Design
ECLiPSe
Dev

Entreprises

  • Gantner Technologies - Software Engineer

    Stamford 2018 - maintenant - Installed and maintained company's current Time and Attendance software.
    - Provided support for both clients and in-house hardware team in implementing Time and Attendance solutions based on client requirement.
    - Implemented client customization on current solution, providing new customized reports and change in solution structure.
    - Analyzed businesss requirements of various Human Resource teams and providing business logic to development team lead.
    - Maintained good business relationship with all current and new clients.
    - Providing high quality support.
    - Effectively implemented customization to the satisfaction of all clients.
    - Provided exemplary and critical support.
    -Using Stimulsoft for Report and Google Chart / HighChart for Dashboard
    - We work with customers, collaboratively.
    - Etc.

    Let’s do something amazing.

  • MANCON ICM - IT Engineer

    2016 - 2018 Dubai / UAE _________________________________________________ WebSite : https://www.mancon.ae

    - Answer and transfert telephone calls or take messages.
    - Sort and deliver incoming mail and receive custumers or visitors.
    - Shedule appointments and receive custumers or visitors
    - Provide general information to staff, clients, or the public.
    - Maintain and update computers and devices in the server room.
    - Copy, file, and update paper and electronic documents.
    - Collect information and perform data entry.
    - Communicate with custumers, employees, and other individuals to answer questions, disseminate or explain information, take orders and address complaints.
    - Operate office machines, such as photocopies and scanners, facsimile machines, voice mail systems and personal computers.
    - Computer, record, and proofread data and other information, such as records or reports.
    - Maintain and update filing, inventory, mailing, and database systems, either manually or using a computer.
    - Responsible for the design and maintenance of the company's human resources management system.
    - Train other staff members to perform work activities, such as using computer applications.
    - Make travel arrangements for office personnel.
    - Update computers, install software and antivirus if needed, and take care of the company’s local network.

  • MIBESYS (Website – Software – Mobile Application) - Web Developer (Freelance)

    2016 - 2016 - Writing code in one or more programming or scripting languages, such as PHP or Javascript.
    - Planning and prototypying new applications.
    - Designing the architecture of the components of an application.
    - Deciding on the best technologies and languages for the projects.
    - Testing the websites and applications in different browsers and environments.
    - Problem solving.
    - Fixing bugs in existing projects.
    - Testing new features thoroughly to ensure they perform the correct task in all cases.
    - Researching, incorporating and contributing to open sources projects.
    - Meeting designers, developers and project staff for progress updates.
    - Learning and testing new technologies, frameworks and languages.
    - Staying up to date with new trends and advancements in web development.
    - Building and maintaining databases.
    - Documenting code so other developers can understand and contribute to it.

  • FATSOD GROUP Sarl - Webmaster / webdesigner

    2015 - 2015 Douala/Cameroon _____________________________________________ Website : http://fatsodhost.com/
    http://fatsodgroup.com/

    - Development of websites.
    - Maintenance online directly.
    - Development of internal and external communication via web technologies.
    - Realization of web applications.
    - Using Symfony and CakePHP Frameworks to design.
    - Createe themes and specific templates to each project.
    - Use the CMS (Wordpress, Joomla, Magento, Prestashop for websites, blogs and Online commerce).
    - Use Adobe products (Fireworks, PhotoShop, Indesign, After Effects, Illustrator)
    - Using Wlangage (5th Generation Programming Language) to design and build desktop applications . E.g: Inventory Management, Personel Management, etc.
    - Use Merise and relational modeling.
    - Unified modeling language (UML) for pictogram-based graphical modeling designed to provide a standardized method to visualize the design of the system under construction.
    - Hosting and updating websites and web applications directly online.
    - Created the professional mail address.
    - Use powerful development IDEs such as Adobe Dreamweaver, PhpStorm, Eclipse, Netbean, Visual Studio, and PhpDesigner.
    - Design and drafting of the technical specifications.
    - Analysis of customer needs.
    - Design of the general architecture of the software.
    - Detailed design of the various software modules.
    - Programming using the chosen programming language.
    - Check the operation of each module (Unit Test).
    - Verification of the functioning of all the modules (integration test).
    - Correction of detected faults and documentation.

  • IUT FV (Institut Universitaire de Technologies Fotso Victor) - Analyste Concepteur & Développeur Web

    2014 - 2014 " Conception et réalisation d'un Système de Vote Electronique "

    Cas de l'élection présidentielle du Cameroun, nous ne nous sommes limité qu' à la phase électorale, étant donné qu'une élection a 3 phases:
    - La phase Pré-électorale au cour de laquelle il y a la campagne, les dépôt de candidature et les inscription sur les listes électorales.
    - La phase électorale au cour de laquelle chaque citoyens participe au scrutin en votant.
    - La phase Post-électorale au cour de laquelle il y a le décompte des voies et la publication des résultats sur le réseau.

Formations

  • IUT FV (Institut Universitaire De Technologie Fotso Victor) (Bandjoun)

    Bandjoun 2014 - 2014 Licence Technologique

    Developpement web (Php, Java, JEE, Jquery, Ajax, Boostrap), Applications reparties Client Serveur, Commerce Electronique, Recherche Opérationnelle , Analyse Fonctionnelle , Analyse de projet- Conception et réalisation, Mis en place d'un Internet et intranet, Programmation système,les bases du CCNA1 et 2, etc.

  • The University Of Dschang (Bandjoun)

    Bandjoun 2013 - 2014 Bachelor of Science

    The web developer is the person who will load code "hard" of a site or Web application. When the integrator is responsible for the HTML part, CSS and Javascript, the developer will be led him to work with most programming languages complex as well as databases. Here are the main phases of his work:

    - Analyze specifications.
    - Choosing the right technical solution (choice of a framework or lang

  • IUT FV (Institut Universitaire De Technologie Fotso Victor) (Bandjoun)

    Bandjoun 2011 - 2013 DUT (Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie)

    Prise en main de projet, planification des projet, Analyse de l'existant et conception (Modélisation UML).
    Utilisation de l'approche Orienté Objet lors de l'implémentation; Déploiement des systèmes monopostes, sécurité des systèmes et Assurance Qualité.

  • The University Of Dschang (Bandjoun)

    Bandjoun 2011 - 2013 DUT GI (Computing Degree)

    - Development of websites.
    - Maintenance online directly.
    - Development of internal and external communication via web technologies.
    - Realization of web applications.
    - Using Symfony and CakePHP Frameworks to design.
    - Createe themes and specific templates to each project.
    - Use the CMS (Wordpress, Joomla, Magento, Prestashop for websites, blogs and Online commerce).
    - Use Adobe products (

  • Collège Polyvalent MOHOUA TACHOMKAM (Douala(Cameroon))

    Douala(Cameroon) 2010 - 2011 Baccalauréat Scientifique

    Littoral, CAMEROON

    (the French equivalent of the Irish Leaving Certificate / English A
    levels) with specialization in Science of the life and earth. BAC `D' )

Réseau