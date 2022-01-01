Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Bohe MONSIO MYLENE
Bohe MONSIO MYLENE
CLICHY
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CIP
- Assistante du DG
2013 - 2014
ONUDI
- Assistante stagiaire du representant quaité
2010 - 2010
CNCE
- Chargée Clientele
Pleurtuit
2007 - 2008
Formations
ESICOM (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2009 - 2012
Master 2
GROUPE ECOLES INGENIEURS AGITEL- FORMATION (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2005 - 2007
BTS
Réseau
Attiegoua Ingrid N'GUESSAN
Eboua Florent AMANGOUA
Greg AKADJÉ
Kouassi Aurélien KOUAME
Manigary Fanta KONÉ
Sidik COULIBALY
Sylviane Marie SERIGBALE
Tidiane COULIBALY
Wulfran YAO
