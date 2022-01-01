Menu

Bohe MONSIO MYLENE

CLICHY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CIP - Assistante du DG

    2013 - 2014

  • ONUDI - Assistante stagiaire du representant quaité

    2010 - 2010

  • CNCE - Chargée Clientele

    Pleurtuit 2007 - 2008

Formations

  • ESICOM (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2009 - 2012 Master 2

  • GROUPE ECOLES INGENIEURS AGITEL- FORMATION (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2005 - 2007 BTS

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :