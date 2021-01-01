Bojić ALEKSANDAR

I am business development manager in area of retail and property management with proven track record.

I am always trying to take wider picture of every business challenge and to prepare "tailor made" system for solving the problem. Good organization of people and motivation of them is my aim and it always puts smile on my face. My first business love was retail where I learned how to negotiate and make deals in real life with real customers in shop as well as to feel the passion of everyday small victories.



I started from real business beginning and I had to learn every lesson in real life and in real environment. Every challenge in my life I solve on good or on best way. This fact creates in me big experience and hunger for new challenges. I am still trying to expand my field of observing any kind of challenge which during all years gives me enough experience, knowledge and ability to make quick decisions.

I am considering myself as troubleshooting manager who is happy to create and inspire other which are managed by me.



Bigger team to lead or bigger building to lease is better for me. Never afraid of any challenge, always can see positive and solvable side of any kind of issues. Small jobs are good for me also as big ones, but I will always try to learn and upgrade my team and myself in order to make competence and go further in new challenges.



Peaceful and harmonious personal and family life gives me a lot of energy for any business battle.





Born, working and living in Belgrade.

This is me: proactive, communicative, assertive, reliable, detailed, well organised, systematic, decision maker, troubleshooting manager.