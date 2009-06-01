Bougueddima DHAOU

2012 Présent (Travail actuel):



Senior Pipeline Maintenance Engineer:

In the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company "STEG" Tunisia.



- Welding:

Welding and lowering gaz pipelines according to the API, ASME and NT109-01 standards throughout the Tunisian territory

Welding procedure qualification.

Welder qualification.

However we are the leader team of in-service and hot tapping operation on the gas and oil pipelines in Tunisia.



- Design, Installation, and Testing:



The design factor for pipelines in location Class.

SMYS specified minimum yield strength

Design pressure

Pressure Classes.

Valves types and classes

Line break valves

Testing: Leak testing LT, Magnetic testing MT, Penetrant testing PT, Radiographic testing RT, Ultrasonic testing UT, Visual testing VT

MFL pipeline scanning

Cathodic protection.



- Pipeline Maintenance:

Change the pipelines sections destroyed: this action is performed by directly removal of this section when it is practical to take the pipeline out of service or by stopple operation when is impractical to take it out of service.



By cathodic protection.



- Hot Tapping Hot Tapping:



- Stopple operation:



We use the TD.Williamson machines:



* The T-101 Drilling Machine.

* The drilling machine Model 760A & 760B.

* G1200 Machine

* Plugging machines 4" to 36"



Professional trainings:



- API 1104: Welding of pipelines and related facilities.

- NDT :

RT radiographic testing Level I & II.

VT: Visual testing level I & II.

- Steel corrosion phenomena

- Welding Technology and modern inspection.

- MFL Scanning for pipeline by ROSEN Company.

2011/2012 :

Chef de projets au sein de la société « COWATER INDUSTRY », étude et préparation des plans de tuyauterie et suivi sur chantiers des installations des stations de pompages et de forage, ainsi que les mettre en service des stations.







2010/20011:

Ingénieur projet au sein de la société « PARTENER TEKNIK » (Türkiya): dans un projet d`installation des circuits tuyauteries de gaz, air, huile et eau, au sein de la cimenterie de Zliten , Libye.



06/2009-06/2010:

Ingénieur maintenance au sein de la société EBEC: maintenance électrique et mécanique des systèmes de climatisation et froid, (groupe d`eau glacée, trane, York, carrier)



Mes compétences :

Mécanique

Hydraulique

Tuyauterie Industrielle

Électrotechnique

Climat

Tuyauterie