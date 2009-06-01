Menu

Bougueddima DHAOU

Tunis

En résumé

2012 Présent (Travail actuel):

Senior Pipeline Maintenance Engineer:
In the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company "STEG" Tunisia.

- Welding:
Welding and lowering gaz pipelines according to the API, ASME and NT109-01 standards throughout the Tunisian territory
Welding procedure qualification.
Welder qualification.
However we are the leader team of in-service and hot tapping operation on the gas and oil pipelines in Tunisia.

- Design, Installation, and Testing:

The design factor for pipelines in location Class.
SMYS specified minimum yield strength
Design pressure
Pressure Classes.
Valves types and classes
Line break valves
Testing: Leak testing LT, Magnetic testing MT, Penetrant testing PT, Radiographic testing RT, Ultrasonic testing UT, Visual testing VT
MFL pipeline scanning
Cathodic protection.

- Pipeline Maintenance:
Change the pipelines sections destroyed: this action is performed by directly removal of this section when it is practical to take the pipeline out of service or by stopple operation when is impractical to take it out of service.

By cathodic protection.

- Hot Tapping Hot Tapping:

- Stopple operation:

We use the TD.Williamson machines:

* The T-101 Drilling Machine.
* The drilling machine Model 760A & 760B.
* G1200 Machine
* Plugging machines 4" to 36"

Professional trainings:

- API 1104: Welding of pipelines and related facilities.
- NDT :
RT radiographic testing Level I & II.
VT: Visual testing level I & II.
- Steel corrosion phenomena
- Welding Technology and modern inspection.
- MFL Scanning for pipeline by ROSEN Company.
Mobile +216 21 751 038 Tunisia




2011/2012 :
Chef de projets au sein de la société « COWATER INDUSTRY », étude et préparation des plans de tuyauterie et suivi sur chantiers des installations des stations de pompages et de forage, ainsi que les mettre en service des stations.



2010/20011:
Ingénieur projet au sein de la société « PARTENER TEKNIK » (Türkiya): dans un projet d`installation des circuits tuyauteries de gaz, air, huile et eau, au sein de la cimenterie de Zliten , Libye.

06/2009-06/2010:
Ingénieur maintenance au sein de la société EBEC: maintenance électrique et mécanique des systèmes de climatisation et froid, (groupe d`eau glacée, trane, York, carrier)

Mes compétences :
Mécanique
Hydraulique
Tuyauterie Industrielle
Électrotechnique
Climat
Tuyauterie

Entreprises

  • Société tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz - Gas Pipeline Engineer / Ingénieur gaz

    Tunis 2012 - maintenant Ingénieur de maintenance pipeline :
    Chef Service intervention rapide et travaux neufs sur le réseau gaz chez la société tunisienne d'électricité et du gaz "STEG"
    Nous faisons toutes les modifications nécessaires sur le réseau du gaz ainsi que l'intervention rapide en cas d'un incident sur le réseau haute HP on utilisant la procédure piquage en charge et l’opération STOPPLE.

    Les machines utilisées:
    - T101 Drilling machine pour les petits diamètres (1/2" à 4")
    - 760 Tapping machine pour les grands diamètres (3" jusqu'à 16")
    - STOPPLE Plugging machine.
    Les principales opérations effectuées par ce service sont :

     Opération de piquage en charge.
    Cette opération consiste à réaliser un piquage (dérivation) sur une canalisation sous pression sans interruption d'exploitation.

     Opération STOPPLE.
    Cette opération a pour but de réparer une canalisation de gaz ou pétrole à haute pression par enlèvement du tronçon endommagé sans interrompre le flux.
    Elle consiste une obturation de la canalisation en deux endroits amont et aval de la partie endommagée à fin de la remplacer sans arrêt de la production.
    Elle permet d’isoler la section de pipeline, puis de détourner le fluide via une dérivation temporaire de sorte que la section isolée de la canalisation puisse faire une opération de changement.
    Cette procédure permet à l’opérateur de maintenir en toute sécurité les flux d’approvisionnement en pétrole ou gaz naturel circulant pendant les réparations. Une fois le pipeline réparé, des bouchons spéciaux désignés pour boucher les ouvertures créées.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2006 - 2008 ingenieur

    mecanique , electrique, hydraulique, conception, etudes....

