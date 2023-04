Brahim HABBOULA

HABBOULA PRESENTATION

1. INTRODUCTION

HELLO SIR, YOU GIVE MY REQUEST TO WORK AND I NEED HIM, I AM A NEW ED DEGREE HOLDER WAS MORALITY, DISCIPLINE AND COMPETENCE ARE THE BASIS OF THIS SUBJECT, YOU WILL FIND THINGS WORK BECAUSE I J 'HOPE I GET THE CHANCE FROM YOU AND I THANK YOU

2. SKILLS AND CAPABILITIES

I HAVE A SET OF SKILLS AND CAPABILITIES QUALIFIED FOR THE WORK THAT I HAVE A DIPLOMA IN MULTI-MECHANICAL SKILLS AND DRIVING LICENSES AND A CERTIFICATE IN MAINTENANCE COMPUTING AND ELECTRONICS AND THIS FIRST DIPLOMA IS CHARACTERIZED BY A MECHANICAL INSTALLATION SERIES, METAL AND WELDING METAL AND MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE CRAFT MACHINES AND THIS ALL ACQUIRED GRACE



Mes compétences :

Quality Control

Software Installation