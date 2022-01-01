Menu

Brahim NAIT OTMANE

ATHENS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SolidWorks
Mécanique
Gestion de projet
Electronique
Fanuc robot programmer

Entreprises

  • SABO S.A. - Robotics and Automation Engineer

    2014 - maintenant

  • AL Robotics - FANUC Robotics Algeria - Robotics Engineer & Business Manager

    2013 - 2014 > Commercial prospecting and Contracts Hunter

    > Trainer : Fanuc Robots Operator, Fanuc Robots Programmer and Fanuc Controller Maintenance

    > Service
    ... Corrective Service (Remote diagnostics, Breakdown Support on site, Parts Provide)
    ... Preventive Maintenance (Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance)

  • FANUC - FANUC Robots Service Technician

    2013 - 2013 Campaign of electrical and mechanical maintenance of Fanuc Robots Park in France

    - Take a controller memory back up.
    - Visual inspection of general robot condition, robot internal harness and robot connection cables.
    - Brake operation and overtravel switch operation.
    - Repeatability test.
    - Check for excessive audible vibration and noise.
    - Lubricate as per specification.
    - Visual inspection of controller condition and Teach pendant cable
    - Check cable connections, cooling fans, power supplies and transformer tappings, emergency stop operation, interlock operation, hand broken operation and teach pendant operation.
    - Test and replace RAM and APC batteries, as required.
    - Provide report on condition of robot and controller detailing any further action required.

  • Soletanche Bachy - Robotics Engineer

    Rueil-Malmaison 2013 - 2013 Robotics integration project :
    - Formalization and Validation of customer specifications
    - Roboguide study - designing and programming of the workcell
    - Gripper designing (pneumatic and magnetic)
    - Automation, instrumentation and electrical wiring
    - Functional analysis and Costing (Robot, gripper, Cover, Sensors and Vision)
    - Putting into service of test and validation cell

  • Joliot Curie Technical High School - Professor of Electronics, Electrical and Automation

    2012 - 2013

  • FAURECIA Automotive Seating - Tests & Validation Pilot Engineer

    nanterre 2012 - 2012 - construction of a validation & integration plan based on customer specifications
    - formalization of tests request
    - assessment of need and well supplied of automotive seats
    - conformity control between seats from JIT Production and CadSoft seats by metrological measuring
    - monitoring and testing supervision
    - analysis and tests reports – Tests/Simulations correlation

    - KPI « Key Product Indicator » on Visual Basic – Application development to the Validation department

  • Robotics Laboratory Parallelism Electroenergetics – USTHB - Robotics Engineer

    Alger 2011 - 2011 Final Study Project: Designing and construction of a Haptic interface (Arm with 3 degrees of freedom) based on a Microchip microcontroller PIC 18F4550 and Stepper motors – Virtual reality application

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzUTLxbBfGY&feature=youtu.be

    - Study, design in SolidWorks and physical realization of the mechanical structure
    - Design and realization of the electronics circuits (control and power board)
    - Design a virtual simulator and its environment in 3DsMax and OpenGL Code
    - Programming I/O signals and the communication with the virtual simulator in C++
    - Development of a Human Machine Interface of control & supervision in C#

Formations

  • University Of Evry Val D'Essonne

    Evry 2011 - 2012 Professional Master 2, Industrial Systems Engineering

    Mechatronics, Robotics, and Automation Engineering - - Industrial Robots integration & programming - Formation of 20h within FANUC Robotics France (TPE Language and RoboGuide Simulation software)
    - Automation and control systems (Matlab/Simulink programming and simulation)

    Graduated with honors

  • Houari Boumédiène University Of Sciences And Technology (Algiers)

    Algiers 2005 - 2011 Electronics Engineer

    Automation & Control Systems - Automation systems, PLC programming, Electronic functions, Control Theory and Power Electronics, Process, Matlab/Simulink programming and simulation, signal processing ...etc.

    Graduated with honors

  • Algiers Technical High School (Algiers)

    Algiers 2002 - 2005 Baccalaureate

    Electronics, Electricity and Automation
