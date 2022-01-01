Brahim NAIT OTMANE

> Service
... Corrective Service (Remote diagnostics, Breakdown Support on site, Parts Provide)
... Preventive Maintenance (Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance)
FANUC
- FANUC Robots Service Technician
2013 - 2013Campaign of electrical and mechanical maintenance of Fanuc Robots Park in France
- Take a controller memory back up.
- Visual inspection of general robot condition, robot internal harness and robot connection cables.
- Brake operation and overtravel switch operation.
- Repeatability test.
- Check for excessive audible vibration and noise.
- Lubricate as per specification.
- Visual inspection of controller condition and Teach pendant cable
- Check cable connections, cooling fans, power supplies and transformer tappings, emergency stop operation, interlock operation, hand broken operation and teach pendant operation.
- Test and replace RAM and APC batteries, as required.
- Provide report on condition of robot and controller detailing any further action required.
Soletanche Bachy
- Robotics Engineer
Rueil-Malmaison2013 - 2013Robotics integration project :
- Formalization and Validation of customer specifications
- Roboguide study - designing and programming of the workcell
- Gripper designing (pneumatic and magnetic)
- Automation, instrumentation and electrical wiring
- Functional analysis and Costing (Robot, gripper, Cover, Sensors and Vision)
- Putting into service of test and validation cell
Joliot Curie Technical High School
- Professor of Electronics, Electrical and Automation
2012 - 2013
FAURECIA Automotive Seating
- Tests & Validation Pilot Engineer
nanterre2012 - 2012- construction of a validation & integration plan based on customer specifications
- formalization of tests request
- assessment of need and well supplied of automotive seats
- conformity control between seats from JIT Production and CadSoft seats by metrological measuring
- monitoring and testing supervision
- analysis and tests reports – Tests/Simulations correlation
- KPI « Key Product Indicator » on Visual Basic – Application development to the Validation department
Alger2011 - 2011Final Study Project: Designing and construction of a Haptic interface (Arm with 3 degrees of freedom) based on a Microchip microcontroller PIC 18F4550 and Stepper motors – Virtual reality application
- Study, design in SolidWorks and physical realization of the mechanical structure
- Design and realization of the electronics circuits (control and power board)
- Design a virtual simulator and its environment in 3DsMax and OpenGL Code
- Programming I/O signals and the communication with the virtual simulator in C++
- Development of a Human Machine Interface of control & supervision in C#
Evry2011 - 2012Professional Master 2, Industrial Systems Engineering
Mechatronics, Robotics, and Automation Engineering - - Industrial Robots integration & programming - Formation of 20h within FANUC Robotics France (TPE Language and RoboGuide Simulation software)
- Automation and control systems (Matlab/Simulink programming and simulation)
Graduated with honors
Houari Boumédiène University Of Sciences And Technology (Algiers)
Algiers2005 - 2011Electronics Engineer
Automation & Control Systems - Automation systems, PLC programming, Electronic functions, Control Theory and Power Electronics, Process, Matlab/Simulink programming and simulation, signal processing ...etc.