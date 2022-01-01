Brendan GUILLOUZOUIC

NUMERICAL SIMULATION
* 1st & 2nd order wave loads and induced motions of a structure: RAOs (Hydrostar)
* Dynamic calculation (OrcaFlex)
* Mooring dimensioning (MAP NREL)
* Mesh generation (ANSIS ICEM)
EXPERIMENTAL TESTING
* Conception of model scale devices
* Device testing in wave or towing tank
* Instrumentation (load sensors, wave gauges, trajectory tracking)
* Data analysis & report writing
* Project management
* Multilingual
Mes compétences :
Management
Programmation
Simulation numérique
Architecture navale
Hydrodynamique
report writing
Volunteering
Turbine deployment & maintenance
StarCCM +
Solidworks
Simulink
QualisysTM
Project Management
Matlab
LabVIEW
Device testing
Data analysis
Autocad
