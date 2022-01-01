Brendan GUILLOUZOUIC

NUMERICAL SIMULATION

* 1st & 2nd order wave loads and induced motions of a structure: RAOs (Hydrostar)

* Dynamic calculation (OrcaFlex)

* Mooring dimensioning (MAP NREL)

* Mesh generation (ANSIS ICEM)



EXPERIMENTAL TESTING

* Conception of model scale devices

* Device testing in wave or towing tank

* Instrumentation (load sensors, wave gauges, trajectory tracking)

* Data analysis & report writing



* Project management

* Multilingual



Mes compétences :

Management

Programmation

Simulation numérique

Architecture navale

Hydrodynamique

report writing

Volunteering

Turbine deployment & maintenance

StarCCM +

Solidworks

Simulink

QualisysTM

Matlab

LabVIEW

Device testing

Data analysis

Autocad