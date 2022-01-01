Menu

Brendan GUILLOUZOUIC

NANTES

En résumé

NUMERICAL SIMULATION
* 1st & 2nd order wave loads and induced motions of a structure: RAOs (Hydrostar)
* Dynamic calculation (OrcaFlex)
* Mooring dimensioning (MAP NREL)
* Mesh generation (ANSIS ICEM)

EXPERIMENTAL TESTING
* Conception of model scale devices
* Device testing in wave or towing tank
* Instrumentation (load sensors, wave gauges, trajectory tracking)
* Data analysis & report writing

* Project management
* Multilingual

* Project management

Mes compétences :
Management
Programmation
Simulation numérique
Architecture navale
Hydrodynamique
report writing
Volunteering
Turbine deployment & maintenance
StarCCM +
Solidworks
Simulink
QualisysTM
Project Management
Matlab
LabVIEW
Device testing
Data analysis
Autocad

Entreprises

  • Laboratory of Hydrodynamics - Research engineer

    2012 - 2015 * ORCA (Oceade tidal turbine): Turbine deployment & maintenance. Experimental tests and creation of a numerical model. ;
    * TROPOS (Multi-use platform): Experimental tests and elaboration of and OrcaFlex numerical model. Deliverable leader. ;
    * NEPTUNE (Zeppelin): Static & dynamic stability in the floating configuration, with wind, waves and current. OrcaFlex model. ;
    * MARINET: In charge of the redaction of D2.12 Collation of wave simulation methods

  • UFRJ - Research trainee

    2012 - 2012 Experimental contribution to M. M. Armandei's thesis on torsional galloping phenomenon.

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :