Menu

Brice SAINT MARTIN

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Automatisme
Informatique
Informatique industrielle
SNCC
Systeme Informatique

Entreprises

  • EDF - CNPE de Paluel - Technicien automatisme

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • Auxitec Ingénierie - Technicien Informatique Industrielle/Automatisme

    LE HAVRE 2010 - 2012 Réalisations d'études d'informatique industrielle et d'automatisme pour des projets industriels.

  • ExxonMobil - Technicien Informatique Industrielle/Automatisme

    Notre-Dame de Gravenchon 2010 - 2010 Stage de 16 semaines au sein d'ExxonMobil

    Etudes et interventions sur SNCC et automate de sécurité.

  • EDF - Technicien en instrumentation et régulation

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Stage de trois mois à la centrale thermique du havre sur l'amélioration d'une boucle de régulation de pression de vapeur.

Formations

Réseau