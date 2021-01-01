Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Brice SAINT MARTIN
Brice SAINT MARTIN
Paris
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Automatisme
Informatique
Informatique industrielle
SNCC
Systeme Informatique
Entreprises
EDF - CNPE de Paluel
- Technicien automatisme
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Auxitec Ingénierie
- Technicien Informatique Industrielle/Automatisme
LE HAVRE
2010 - 2012
Réalisations d'études d'informatique industrielle et d'automatisme pour des projets industriels.
ExxonMobil
- Technicien Informatique Industrielle/Automatisme
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon
2010 - 2010
Stage de 16 semaines au sein d'ExxonMobil
Etudes et interventions sur SNCC et automate de sécurité.
EDF
- Technicien en instrumentation et régulation
Paris
2008 - 2008
Stage de trois mois à la centrale thermique du havre sur l'amélioration d'une boucle de régulation de pression de vapeur.
Formations
Université Le Havre (Le Havre)
Le Havre
2009 - 2010
Licence Professionnelle de Supervision des Installations Industrielles
Lycée Robert Schuman
Le Havre
2007 - 2009
Lycée Jules Siegfried
Le Havre
2004 - 2007
Genie electronique
Alain REY
Karine SOYER