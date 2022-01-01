Retail
Brigitte PILLOST
Ajouter
Brigitte PILLOST
LE ROURET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Consultante Freelance
- Gestion administrative et financière
2010 - maintenant
MELISSA DISTRIBUTION
- DGA
2002 - 2010
Hewlett Packard
- Chef de projets logistiques EMEA
COURTABOEUF
2000 - 2002
Artimon
- Chef de projets organisation et SI
Paris
1996 - 1999
AT Kearney
- Consultante en organisation et SI
Paris
1994 - 1996
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Paris - Ecole Europe Affaires ESCP-EAP
Paris
1990 - 1993
Finance
Réseau
Benjamin TERRICE
Bertrand DOLARD
Christophe BLACHON
Martine COUMERT
Nathalie DOLARD
Nicholas VINCENT